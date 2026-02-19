8 Artists to Listen to if You Love Noah Kahan

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Noah Kahan’s raw, folksy music swept through the modern music scene with the release of his album Stick Season in 2022. Kahan’s gorgeously gutting lyrics and guitaristic prowess launched him to a GRAMMY nomination and, more importantly, to the top of my Spotify Wrapped.

Although most people discovered him through his viral TikTok moment, my chronically offline self found his music in my friend’s passenger seat as we were driving back from a long beach day. “All My Love” played on loop after that, followed by any and all music from his Cape Elizabeth EP. “Howling” is my current walking-to-class favorite.

It’s been five years since the release of Stick Season, and in that time, I’ve delved into the world of similar singer-songwriters. There are only so many times you can listen to “Northern Attitude” before you start to go insane.

The good news is, Kahan is finally releasing his next album, The Great Divide, this coming April. Its already-available title track promises more of the same brutally honest and highly hummable sound we all first fell in love with. In the meantime, check out these eight artists to find your next folksy-emotional song to play on repeat.

Whether you’re a seasoned Noah Kahan fan or just beginning to dip your toes into the folk-pop waters, there’s something on this list for everyone to try while we wait for Kahan’s next album.

