8 Artists to Listen to if You Love Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan’s raw, folksy music swept through the modern music scene with the release of his album Stick Season in 2022. Kahan’s gorgeously gutting lyrics and guitaristic prowess launched him to a GRAMMY nomination and, more importantly, to the top of my Spotify Wrapped.
Although most people discovered him through his viral TikTok moment, my chronically offline self found his music in my friend’s passenger seat as we were driving back from a long beach day. “All My Love” played on loop after that, followed by any and all music from his Cape Elizabeth EP. “Howling” is my current walking-to-class favorite.
It’s been five years since the release of Stick Season, and in that time, I’ve delved into the world of similar singer-songwriters. There are only so many times you can listen to “Northern Attitude” before you start to go insane.
The good news is, Kahan is finally releasing his next album, The Great Divide, this coming April. Its already-available title track promises more of the same brutally honest and highly hummable sound we all first fell in love with. In the meantime, check out these eight artists to find your next folksy-emotional song to play on repeat.
- Mumford & Sons
-
Mumford & Sons is one of my favorite artists. They’ve been around since the 2009 release of their album Sigh No More, and their music has only gotten deeper and more beautiful with time. Mumford & Sons delivers the perfect blend of soulful storytelling, masterful musicianship, and messages that can keep you going for days.
Their new album, Prizefighter, was released this past Friday, and they’ll be appearing as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest in a little under two weeks. They’re alive, they’re kicking, and their banjo usage is better than ever. Their music is perfect for Noah Kahan lovers who want a bass line you can feel in your bones and lyrics to match.
- The Lumineers
-
The Lumineers have the same blend of folksy sound and storytelling that Kahan fans are here for, but are driven by hope and piano instead of regret and guitar. They’re like if Kahan was more optimistic and owned a drum kit.
With two GRAMMY award nominations and hits like “Cleopatra,” their authentic sound is one that I can’t help but come back to. The homey, grounded music is one that Stick Season lovers will undoubtedly appreciate.
- Chance Peña
-
Lesser known and touring now, Chance Peña is an underrated diamond in the rough. His emotional, guitar-centered music will feel like home for Kahan fans, and his voice in songs like “Hey Lovely” and “i am not who i was ” has a distinct edge.
His wide range of music is equally suited for shouting from the mountaintops, going through a breakup, or simply walking to class. Versatile and honest, Peña is for people who want an artist with music that’s soft, down to earth, and unmistakably unique.
- Caamp
-
Caamp’s music is rugged and smart, and holds an epic blend of brightness and banjo. Their cofounders met in middle school and started playing in coffee shops while students together at Ohio University. Now, they’re touring the United States with hits like “All the Debts I Owe” and “Lavender Girl.”
Caamp’s sound is a melding of folk, indie rock, and the occasional Americana moment, and lead singer Taylor Meier’s raspy vocals make their earthy sound utterly individual. As someone who’s been able to see them live, I highly recommend them.
- Josiah Queen
-
For my Christian friends, Josiah Queen sounds like Noah Kahan and Andy Grammar’s upbeat baby. His music is a refreshing remodeling of traditional worship music, rife with creatively crafted lyrics and full of joy.
He actually cites both Mumford & Sons and Noah Kahan as some of his biggest musical influences, and it’s clearly reflected in his heart-driven storylines and impeccable musicianship.
I went to his concert when he performed at FSU, and he’s a humble guy and a phenomenal performer. His most recently released album is Mt. Zion, and every song on there is worth a listen.
- Zach Hood
-
Zach Hood is a tiny up-and-coming artist who just began touring as an opener last year. Like Kahan, social media was a huge help in launching him to recognition. He’s self-taught and originally self-released his music on Spotify, but is gaining recognition for his relatable lyricism.
Hood was also recently nominated for an MTV Video Music Award alongside big names like Alex Warren and Bruno Mars. If you’re looking for the next Noah Kahan before fame hits hard, Zach Hood is your musician to root for.
- Dean Lewis
-
Dean Lewis is less folk and more pop than the other artists on this list, but his gut-wrenching lyrics and acoustic sound are exactly what Kahan listeners are looking for. His voice holds every bit of the difficult emotions he sings about in lyrics that feel like poetry.
My personal favorite song of his is “Be Alright,” which remains one of his most listened to songs years after its 2019 release. His most recent album, The Epilogue, is another one on my recommended list.
- Zach Bryan
-
With a country edge and lyrics that can hold their weight, Zach Bryan is an artist who can fill Kahan lovers’ need for inventive, introspective lyricism.
Bryan’s music is unfiltered and raw, and his hits like “Something in the Orange” and “Sun to Me” have a gritty timelessness to their melodies. It’s the kind of music you play during long car rides and longer summer days, and listeners will resonate with its solid honesty.
Whether you’re a seasoned Noah Kahan fan or just beginning to dip your toes into the folk-pop waters, there’s something on this list for everyone to try while we wait for Kahan’s next album.
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!