7 Songs To Add to Your Graduation Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re anything like me, you know that every moment can be vastly improved by romanticizing it with a playlist. Whether it’s a road trip, beach day, or even just your walk to class, nothing sets the ambiance quite like a song. This applies to bigger moments in life as well, and for a lot of us, one such milestone is coming up.

In a little under a month, graduation will be upon us, which is simultaneously exciting and terrifying. In a way, graduating from college marks the end of childhood in a way high school never did. The path is no longer clear-cut for our next steps, and that can seem a bit overwhelming.

However, there’s also so much to celebrate about this period in our lives, and what better way to commemorate our accomplishments than through a playlist? So, join me as I give you my top recommendations to add to your graduation tracklist.

“You’re Gonna Go Far” by Noah Kahan We’re starting off strong with this hopeful song by recent musical phenomenon Noah Kahan. The lyrics are all about pushing yourself out of your comfort zone to achieve your dreams. Kahan honestly portrays the anxiety we all feel when we’re leaving our familiar surroundings for the first time. However, he’s confident that the reward will be worth the stretching we have to do in the meantime. He also reminds us that those who love us will support us wherever we go. It’s comforting to know that regardless of where our lives take us, someone will always be ready to welcome us back and congratulate us on all our hard work. “Yes I’m Changing” by Tame Impala Part of graduating is acknowledging that it’s time to move on from college things and start shifting into a new phase of life. In this song, Tame Impala shares a similar message as he discusses the journey he’s undergoing as he matures. He inspires us to be open to growth, singing, “Yes, I’m changing, yes, I’m gone / Yes, I’m older, yes, I’m moving on / And if you don’t think it’s a crime, you / can come along with me.” Change might be difficult, but it’s worth it, and how exciting is it to enter a new era? “Metaverse” by cage the elephant Cage The Elephant truly has a song for every situation I may be going through, and graduating is no different. This track perfectly captures how it feels to pursue a dream or a career, even when it’s exhausting. While they lament that it’s not always an easy path, some goals are worth chasing after. This has been my anthem during busy college semesters, and I have a feeling it’ll continue to be as I start my first job after university. “Good Riddance (Time of your life)” by Green day While a lot of these songs have been about looking ahead to the future, this track inspires us to take a second and appreciate the moment we’re in right now. I particularly love the line: “So take the photographs and still frames in your mind / Hang it on a shelf in good health and good time.” While it may be cliché, in busy seasons like graduation, we can often forget to appreciate the little important moments happening all around us. Green Day reminds us to keep our eyes open and remain present because the memories we’re making here can last a lifetime. Also, who doesn’t love a little violin interlude somewhere in their playlist? “Change” by Big Thief Keeping up with a more folk music vibe, this song by Big Thief explores how change works in nature and in our lives. I feel like this is a great addition to the playlist because it reminds us of our place in the world. Graduation can be a hectic time, and figuring out what you’re going to do next can feel like you’re holding the weight of the world on your shoulders. This track reminds us that change is simply a part of life, and everything experiences it, from the smallest butterfly to the sky itself. It’s somewhat comforting to know that the whole world is in it together. “Dreams” by The Cranberries I fear no graduation playlist would be complete without “Dreams” by The Cranberries. This song is truly the perfect coming-of-age anthem (Derry Girls knew what they were doing), as it encapsulates what it’s like watching your future unveil itself. The truth is, no matter how good of a planner you fancy yourself, life is going to turn out so differently from what you imagine. You might as well just enjoy the ride. “Guitar Romantic Search Adventure” by Wallows Besides having a super “catchy” title, this is the perfect song to complete the playlist. The atmosphere it creates is incredibly cinematic, and it serves as the perfect end-credit track for your college career. It also speaks to endings and new beginnings with the line: “My life’s going by, but it’s just begun.” Something about that is so relatable when you’re on the cusp of graduation. It’s crazy to see how fast everything flew by when it seemed like we were just settling into our freshman dorms yesterday. As the song says, “Just tell me that it’s over now.”

Well, I hope these songs help you process graduation and memorialize the moment. Let me be the first to say congratulations on all your hard work and best of luck with your next steps!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!