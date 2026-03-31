6 Movies and Shows To Watch Before ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day (BND) has finally dropped after months of speculation and anticipation from fans, and we’ve finally been able to gauge the craziness this fourquel will bring to the screens. Marvel Studios has pumped out many movies, but nothing magnetizes fans like the sympathetic character of Peter Parker.

Tom Holland’s installments of Spider-Man have gained traction for their unique plots, but fans are waiting to see if this movie will succumb to Marvel’s messy hit-or-miss chaos or be another fun watch.

In the swell of excitement, it’s crazy to think Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially five years old; fans have a lot to study before BND hits the theaters July 31.

Grab a blanket and some snacks (and maybe some tissues), because it’s time to dive back into the extended Marvel universe so you can catch every reference like Matt Murdock caught that brick.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) Captain America: Civil War pic.twitter.com/lrefNedUta — CBM Shots (@CBMshots) February 21, 2026 This movie introduces Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and sets the stage for his relationship with Iron Man and the other Avengers. His role’s a side plot, but I’d argue that this movie’s integral to grasp just how malleable MCU Spider-Man is and how his in-movie story begins. In addition, he appears in other Avengers movies such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame; if you want a refresher on what happened multiverse-wise, I’d suggest a rewatch of those as well. If not, I’d disregard. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) Our beloved Avenger Bruce Banner is confirmed to be in Brand New Day, and I’d recommend watching the She-Hulk miniseries to know his most recent developments. More specifically, episodes one and nine, as the rest of the series focuses more on Jennifer Walters. The Punisher View this post on Instagram Excitingly, the trailer confirmed that we’ll be seeing Frank Castle on the same big screen as Peter Parker in July. The most recent adaptation featuring Frank Castle is the television series The Punisher (2017-2019). Though, because The Punisher is such a beloved character, I’d also suggest diving deeper into The Punisher (2004) if you have time. MCU Spider-Man View this post on Instagram Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth MCU Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland, so to be the most caught up with Peter Parker and his direct plotlines, watch Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. These cover his solo adventures up to where we are now and are great movies to binge! Daredevil This is an intuitive and personal pick to manifest Matt Murdock’s return to Peter Parker’s storyline. We don’t know if he’ll be appearing in Brand New Day, but I secretly hope for a cameo or a few words of encouragement from Daredevil, because, well, depression and loneliness are what he does best! The Daredevil series, which was released in 2015, is an all-time favorite, but for a more recent view on Matt Murdock’s character, Daredevil: Born Again is phenomenal as well. I encourage you to check out both.

I’m beyond excited to see what becomes of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. A depressed Spider-Man is one that many are excited for, and I can’t wait to see how my favorite hero digs himself out of the mess he’s made.

The conglomerate of new and old characters on this cast list, as well as comic-faithful scenes and developments, make this movie worthy of anticipation. To curb my own excitement, I know I’ll be rewatching my favorites on this list.

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