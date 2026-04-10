6 Classics That Are Actually Worth the Read

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a world where fractured attention spans and quick dopamine are the norm, reading classic literature can feel downright impossible. Who in their right mind has the time to sit down and struggle through pages of Old English or spend hours deciphering archaic metaphors?

The answer, in my opinion, should be all of us. In a society where it’s normal to offload cognition to AI, it’s evolutionary to take the time to truly process complex works of creativity. Reading helps us take back our critical thinking skills.

In fact, reading classic literature is scientifically proven to make you both a smarter and kinder person. It essentially sets off fireworks in your brain: by reading hard stuff, your attention span and your emotional processing get a workout.

Classics are also the inspiration for much of the media that’s popular today. Wuthering Heights took the internet by storm. The Outsiders inspired a Tony-winning musical. Bridgerton is undeniably Jane Austen-esque.

By understanding the classics, we learn where some of society’s most beloved stories were born. In understanding them, we’re able to challenge them, champion them, and understand our current world more fully.

Believe it or not, classic novels can be just as interesting as modern blockbusters. With that said, some are definitely easier to get through than others. Here are a few classics to get you started that are actually worth the read.

The Art of War by Sun Tzu View this post on Instagram This is the book to read if you want to learn successful battle tactics for FSU parking lots. It’s short, succinct, and full of knowledge that leaders have been using to succeed for centuries. It’s inspired business strategies, parenting books, and was even adapted into a semi-successful dating guide. Whether you’re an aspiring CEO or an out-of-luck romantic, Sun Tzu’s precepts are classics for a reason. Best of luck, general. Emma by Jane Austen View this post on Instagram Emma is the gateway into the witty world of Austen’s works. It’s funny, smart, and easier to get through than the denser and more famous Pride and Prejudice. Emma starts off the novel as a total brat and finishes as your favorite character. The supporting characters are hilarious, and Mr. Knightley could give Mr. Darcy a run for his money as Austen’s most romantic leading man. It’s the original friends-to-lovers romance. The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde View this post on Instagram I finished this one faster than any other classic I’ve read. The writing is clear yet impactful, and Oscar Wilde’s famously gothic wit is in fine form. It has just the right balance of horror and humor, and each character feels like someone you could meet in real life. Dorian’s descent into immorality is impeccably written from start to (slightly bloody) end. Plus, any novel with the line “humanity takes itself too seriously” is at least worth a look. Little Women by Louisa May Alcott View this post on Instagram Little Women is one of my favorite books of all time. It’s a cozy comfort read that values the interiority of women in an era when such literary treatment was revolutionary. Every time I read it, I get to grow up with the March sisters. I’m lit up with Jo’s ambition, I travel to Europe with Amy, struggle through love with Meg, and am grounded by Beth’s kindness. The book is both tender and galvanizing, and perfect for curling up with on a rainy day. Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf View this post on Instagram If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to see inside someone else’s brain, Mrs. Dalloway is the classic to start with. Virginia Woolf’s novel uses breathtaking prose to follow the inner workings of one woman’s mind over the course of a single day. This book is jam-packed with emotional resonance and even inspired Sylvia Plath’s famous poetry collection in The Bell Jar. Any book by Mary Oliver View this post on Instagram Mary Oliver is for the people who occasionally wish they could run away to the wilderness after social outings. Oliver was a prolific poet who called herself a “reporter” who “used words that are more like music and that have a choreography” to describe the natural world. Oliver’s writing is modern, honest, and introspective. Every one of her poems feels a little like a song. They’re easy to grasp, but the message they offer will stick with you.

Reading classic literature connects us across time, language, and culture, and gives us a deeper understanding of what it means to be human. There’s nothing quite like realizing that an author who lived two centuries and a continent away experienced the same feeling you’re going through right now.

Whether you’re an avid classics reader or have never touched one in your life, you won’t regret picking up any of the books on this list.

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