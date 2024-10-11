6 Books To Read This Semester To Embrace the Halloween Spirit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As summer transitions into fall, I find myself on the hunt for books that capture the season’s vibes. For me, that means dark academia, fantasy, and mystery books that keep me engaged when I find the time to relax amidst the chaos of the fall semester.

These Violent Delights by Micah Nemerever

A compulsive, obsessive, and, as the title suggests, a violent novel following two boys named Paul and Julian at university in 1970s Pittsburgh. Paul is insecure coming from a working-class family, and Julian is confident, charming, and wealthy. Regardless of their differences, they’re drawn to each other as intellectual equals, but “As their friendship spirals into an all-consuming intimacy, Paul is desperate to protect their precarious bond, even as it becomes clear that the pressures from the outside world are nothing compared with the brutality they are capable of inflicting on one another.”

The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

Look, I’ll admit I’m not a huge fan of classics, but Oscar Wilde made The Picture of Dorian Gray incredibly worth the read. Hedonism, corruption, beauty, youth, the list of themes goes on. What more could you want? This fall, I’m planning on reading Wilde’s The Uncensored Picture of Dorian Gray to get the full extent of the “indecent” content that was censored when it was published in 1890.

Babel by R.F. Kuang

If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio

Dark academia at its best. If We Were Villains follows seven students, who tend to justify their corruption through Shakespeare’s work, studying theater at a fictional conservatory. As the book progresses, the murder mystery surrounding one of the seven students unravels, and the other six “face their greatest acting challenge yet: convincing the police, and themselves, that they are blameless.”

Any book by Ava Reid

Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn