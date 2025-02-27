5 Ways To Enjoy Motorsports in March 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Despite the variety of schedules, winter is the off-season for motorsports. This means everyone’s favorite racing series has been dormant for a few months. When winter turns to spring, motorsports slowly work their way back into our lives. There are so many ways to enjoy the return of racing; whether it’s a race in Florida or Kenya, you won’t want to miss these!

While most only consider the Daytona 500 when thinking about motorsports in Florida, this state is quickly becoming a hotspot for racing. Here are all the best races happening here in March!

IndyCar’s ‘Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg’

The first IndyCar race of the season is in none other than St. Petersburg! After an exciting 2024 season and lots of driver changes, this opening race will definitely be exciting! Last year, Pato O’Ward secured the win for his team Arrow McLaren. With all the experienced drivers on the grid, this year will be as competitive as ever! The practice sessions for this race start on Feb. 28 and end on the morning of March 1. The rest of the day will be dedicated to qualifications. The actual race will begin on March 2 at noon, and the schedule for the weekend is packed with excitement! If you can attend the race in person, the atmosphere will be like no other. If not, there are many ways to stream the race from the comfort of your home.

IMSA’s ‘Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring’

North America's racing series, International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), is hosting its "12 Hours of Sebring" from March 12-15. This iconic race will feature four distinct racing classes: Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Daytona Pro (GTD Pro), and GT Daytona (GTD). Renowned drivers are found across all classes, making this one of the most interesting series to watch. This race is particularly special this year because this will be the North American debut of Aston Martin's new Valkyrie. This hypercar will be racing in the GTP category. The Valkyrie has been extremely popular since its release. Testing at Sebring has been extremely promising for this car. Hopefully, it will exceed expectations! Fans attend IMSA races not just for the main endurance race but also for all of the other events. Starting on March 13, different motorsports challenges entertain the masses, with the final 12-hour race starting at 10 a.m. EST.

Grassroots Motorsports “$2000 Challenge”

The Grassroots Motorsports "$2000 Challenge" is hosted at the Gainesville Raceway from March 29-30. Competitors are tasked with finding, fixing, or building a car for $2,000 or less. This race brings car enthusiasts from across the country together for one weekend. It is the perfect way to show off creativity and knowledge of engineering! Last year, a group of high school girls won under the name Material Girls Racing. Saturday, March 29 is a full-day event. The race kicks off with the autocross section in the morning, and evening and night feature the drag racing portion. The excitement doesn't end there! On Sunday, competitors present their cars to a panel of judges and other participants. Sunday is the perfect day to learn about the processes involved in this event. Throughout the weekend you may even be able to spot some expensive, overbudget cars! While there are many exciting events like this happening in Florida, there are, of course, even more happening across the world this March!

Formula 1 (F1)

The off-season for F1 is finally coming to an end. The 2024 season was hectic: seven different race winners and a title fight for both the World Driver’s Championship (WDC) and the World Constructor’s Championship (WCC). 2024 also saw many seat changes and renowned drivers departing. The new driver pairings and rookies are going to make for an unpredictable season! The first F1 race will take place in Australia from March 14-16. This debut race is also the home race for the reigning WCC champion, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri. Hopefully, McLaren will bring their A-game for their driver’s home race. The next race will take place in China from March 21-23. This track will also host an F1 Academy race. This is a female-only support series for F1. These races are packed with as much excitement as any Formula series is!

World Rally Championship’s “Safari Rally”