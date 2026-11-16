This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2026 Midterm Elections featured a historic blue wave, often referred to as the blue tsunami. Notoriously red states, including Texas, have elected Democrats for both their governor and Senate seats. This shift in Texas was rather unexpected to me, leading me to think about top moments in pop culture that still haven’t happened (and some that should’ve).

Byler Being Canon

Stranger Things season 5 is coming up on its first anniversary, and I can’t help but reminisce about the hope I had of Byler being canon. For those who are unaware, this popular ship is between Will Byers and Mike Wheeler. Will is canonically gay and in love with Mike, making half the ship true. Personally, I think Matt & Ross Duffer (the directors) were queerbaiting the ship to keep fans interested. Queerbaiting is a marketing technique that hints at the representation of the LGBTQ+ community without explicit inclusion. The Duffer Brothers claimed that Byler was never going to happen, but only did so after the show’s conclusion. I remember being so excited for the possibility of Byler to actually happen, especially after the first four episodes of the final season were released. Obviously, Will and Mike never actually got together. That doesn’t diminish the fact that I think they should’ve, and I’m not the only one to think that.

Brandon Armstrong Wins a Mirrorball

As a big Dancing with the Stars fan, I always root for the pros over the stars. Some pros have won the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy multiple times, while others have yet to win just once. I can’t help but vote for pros Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, and Britt Stewart. They’ve all been pros on the show for numerous seasons, yet the closest any of them has gotten is third. Armstrong, in particular, is one of my favorite pros and is so deserving of that Mirrorball win. He seems to constantly face early eliminations, notably being eliminated in week 3 of season 34 with his partner, Lauren Jauregui. I doubt they would’ve even gotten to the semifinals, but week 3 was ridiculously early. Hopefully, next season Armstrong will avoid the color yellow and ultimately avoid elimination. Fans have noticed that every time he and his partner wear the color, they get eliminated. I’ll be manifesting that Armstrong’s next partner has great potential, and they win the Mirrorball. For this season, I’m team Pashkov.

Grey’s Anatomy ends

I remember back in 2020, I watched Grey’s Anatomy when it had 16 seasons, and it already felt way too long. Fast forward six years, and the show’s still going strong with 23 seasons. The show premiered back in 2005, marking it as one of the longest-running shows on American TV. Shonda Rhimes, the show’s creator, has given no confirmation that the show will end anytime in the near future. In fact, she’s indicated that she has no ending in sight for the show, at least when season 22 was airing. I loved Grey’s Anatomy, but I think they’ve run out of plotlines, and the show is just being dragged out. If Texas can flip blue after numerous elections voting red, then Grey’s Anatomy can air its final season and come to a close.

Grand Theft Auto VI

I’ll admit I’m not someone who plays video games, but even I know that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI is long overdue. It’s set to release on Nov. 19, following two delays already. GTA V came out in September 2013, a considerable gap between the two versions, especially since GTA VI was first announced to be in the works back in 2022. While I don’t necessarily have strong feelings on the game itself, I can imagine the growing anticipation fans might have for it. It’s become a running joke about how long the game is taking, and I feel like the joke’s been going on for years. Hopefully, GTA VI won’t be delayed again, and fans can finally get to play the game they’ve been waiting so long for.

A Graduation for the Class of 2020