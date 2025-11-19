5 Songs To Add to Your Yearning Playlist for Cuffing Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Cuffing season is upon us; it’s the time of year when the air gets colder, the nights feel longer, and suddenly everyone is coupled up. For the rest of us, this winter is all about yearning and finding the right songs to resonate with during this (unfortunately) annual season.

So, if you’re in the mood to add some doom and despair to your pining playlist, here are my top five songs to add to your cuffing season mix.

. “STORMS” BY FLEETWOOD MAC If “Storms” wasn’t first on my list, this wouldn’t be a true yearning playlist. All five minutes and 30 seconds of this song embody the feeling of impending doom we all know comes around this time of year. The lyrics unravel with a tenderness different from their other music. It’s slow, it’s haunting, and it’s the best way to start your yearning to-do list for the season. . “SANTA MONICA DREAM” BY ANGUS & JULIA STONE With lyrics like “I could call you on the telephone, but do I really want to know?” and “I could go there, but I don’t,” this song perfectly mirrors the curiosity that comes along with true yearning. It resembles the painful silence that comes along with yearning during this cuffing season, not because you don’t care anymore, but because you now know better than to break that silence. It’s a lesson we all learn, but one that’s really put to practice during cuffing season. . “SO MUCH WINE” BY PHOEBE BRIDGERS What’s a yearning playlist without a Phoebe Bridgers Christmas cover? This song captures the feeling of yearning for who someone used to be. Between the storytelling in the lyrics and gut-wrenching melodies, the song is brought to life just enough to make you feel everything you’re pining for this couple-ridden season. Bridgers’ ability to turn quiet moments into emotional avalanches makes this track feel like a bruise you can’t stop pressing on. It’s the perfect soundtrack for when you’re missing someone you know you shouldn’t be missing. . “SNOWBANK BLUES” BY THE BACKSEAT LOVERS Much like in cuffing season itself, the feeling of yearning hits like a truck in this song. With a rather upbeat tempo and rustic sound, this song caught me off guard when I ignored the beat and listened to the lyrics. The irony between the quick pace and longing lyrics highlights the hidden feelings we’ve all experienced, flawlessly capturing the yearning feeling during this annual cuffing season. This is one of those songs that sounds casual until you really listen in, then suddenly it feels incredibly personal. If you’ve ever tried to outrun your deeper feelings and only find yourself tripping over them again, this track captures that feeling perfectly. . “MERRY CHRISTMAS, PLEASE DON’T CALL” BY THE BLEACHERS This song feels like a mix between Angus & Julia Stone’s “Santa Monica Dream” and The Backseat Lovers’ “Snowbank Blues.” It brings together the faster tempo and self-control when it comes to letting go of what we yearn for this time of year. It’s like a memory and a lesson all in one. This one hits the hardest during cuffing season when couples are everywhere and you’re left to your yearning devices. There’s something so painfully honest in the way it captures the urge that everyone has to reach out, even if it’ll just reopen a wound. It’s the kind of song that makes you feel nostalgic for a different version of yourself.

Cuffing season is inevitable every year, but that doesn’t mean you have to brave it all on your own. These five songs capture the feeling of yearning we all know, and in different ways that we can all relate to.

Whether you’re quietly longing, strolling down memory lane, or simply embracing the aches of the season, these songs are perfect additions for your cuffing season survival mix.

