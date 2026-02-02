5 Queer Books for Your ‘Heated Rivalry’ Hangover

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Crave’s adaptation of Rachel Reid’s Heated Rivalry took over the internet — and our hearts — almost overnight last December. Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have skyrocketed into stardom, being featured on outlets like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, GQ, and most recently, as torchbearers in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

For many of us, finishing the series left a very specific void that can only be filled by either rewatching every episode (more than 15% of those who rewatched have reportedly rewatched an episode five or more times!) or finding something new that captures the same level of intensity, yearning, and emotional depth. If you’re leaning toward the latter option, you’re in luck.

Not quite ready to leave the cottage? Here are five queer reads to add to your TBR for the ultimate Heated Rivalry hangover cure (Warning: these recs might leave you even more emotionally distraught than the Heated Rivalry finale).

Hopefully, these books will get you through this Heated Rivalry-less slump we’re all in right now. Happy reading!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!