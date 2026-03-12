5 Folk Songs for Your Fairy Spring Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year again when the Florida sun makes its blazing return, the squirrels are running around, and the azaleas have started to bloom in pink and white.

The changing of the seasons is always so magical, and as someone who has been obsessed with fairies since childhood, I can’t help but think of the Tinkerbell movies. I’ve always wanted to live in Pixie Hollow with all my fairy friends, but alas, I’m only human.

My solution for my lack of wings is simple: make a fairy-inspired playlist. Of course, the best genre to use has to be folk, my all-time favorite (cue the “folk rock enthusiast” in my Instagram bio).

So, here are a few of my favorites to help get me in a magical mood this spring.

“Wildwood Flower” by Joan Baez What better place to start than with the queen of folk herself, Joan Baez? She began her career in the late 1950s as a teenager and has remained making music since then, solidifying herself as an icon and activist. The original “Wildwood Flower” dates back to 1860 and has been covered many times since then, but I love Baez’s version. There’s something about the simple arrangement and clarity in this recording that stands out to me. The lyrics are about being abandoned by a lover, but the melody is still bright and fun, making it the perfect opening track for my fairy playlist. I think of the sad subject matter as a way of saying goodbye to winter, so we can move on to happier songs. “Mother Nature’s Son” by The Beatles Still sticking in the ‘60s for this one, but it was such a great decade for folk music, I can’t help it. The Beatles are known for playing around in different genres, so their take on folk music also has a bit of rock and baroque pop. The strings and horns on “Mother Nature’s Son” add some whimsy and classic fairytale feel to the song, which I adore. The lyrics are so sweet and gentle, it’s the perfect track for a warm spring day. Whenever I hear this song, I want to lie out in the grass and feel the sun on my face, enjoying all that spring has to offer. “Ragged Wood” by Fleet Foxes Pretty much any song by Fleet Foxes would fit on a spring fairy folk playlist, but I think “Ragged Wood” best matches the season. I mean, the lyrics in the second line are literally “the spring is upon us,” so I absolutely had to include it. From the opening ‘whoa-oh-oh,’ the song creates the perfect energy for transitioning into a new season. The five-minute track is upbeat, filled with fun vocals, and perfect to sing in the car while appreciating the newly blooming flowers. It immediately makes me want to take a spring break road trip with my friends and run through the woods, pretending to be fairies. “Woodland” by The Paper Kites Fitting with the forest vibe of the previous song, “Woodland” is playful and bright, like any good fairy spring should be. The best way I can describe this song is that it’s warm in the way the sun is whenever you catch a bit of it from between the trees. The guitar has that classic folk sound, while the background vocals are ethereal and build on each other to create beautiful harmony. The Paper Kites just released their new album, If You Go There, I Hope You Find It, in January 2026, which is full of more songs with a similar feel, so I can’t wait to listen to it this spring. “Wildflower and Barley” by Hozier feat. Allison Russell What good is a folk playlist without Hozier? Especially when he’s singing about nature and springtime? Come on, this song was basically a shoo-in. The combination of Hozier and Allison Russell’s vocals is gorgeous and has a bit of that funk and blues inspiration, which makes it even more fun for the magic and transformation of spring. To add on to it being a great spring song, Russell just finished her second run as Persephone in Hadestown on Broadway, so I’m literally bringing in spring with the goddess of spring herself.

I already know I’ll have all these songs on repeat for the next few months, so hopefully you’ve found a new favorite to add to your own playlist and listen to as you frolic!

