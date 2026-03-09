A Wishbone Never Breaks Even: Reviewing Conan Gray’s World Tour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Life is most beautiful when it’s Saturday night, and I’m standing outside the Kia Center in Orlando. I thought about how searing the summer sun was the last time I waited here to secure pit spots for Hozier.

However, on March 7, blue lace ran down my arms, red bows were tied to my purse, and I was filled with an immense sense of pride and excitement. After all these years and albums, I was finally seeing Conan Gray.

The Preshow and The First Hour

Esha Tewari and applause blared through the arena as we scoured the arena vendors for a drink. Being some of the very few attendees who were actually over 21, there was absolutely no line. For all my legal drinkers who are planning on getting a vodka cranberry to accompany their night of broken wishbones, be prepared to pay the price.

It was 8:59 p.m., and Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?” rang through the speakers. Halfway through, the sound cut out, the lights went dark, and the audience roared. The band led in, and Gray made his first appearance, riding a bike onto the stage in a sailor outfit, and opening with “My World.”

The concert was off to such a high-energy start, following his opener with “Never Ending Song,” “Care,” and “Wish You Were Sober.” A perfect balance, spanning his discography. I don’t think I truly processed that it was him on stage and his voice, live, coming from the mic until the end of this act. It was just too surreal.

Amidst screaming every lyric, I felt a slight twinge of disappointment at the lack of Found Heaven representation. I was praying for him to somehow surprise us with my beloved “Alley Rose” or even “Bourgeoisieses,” but I guess “Never Ending Song” would have to do. This is what I get for missing his Found Heaven Tour.

His campfire segment was such a quiet and beautiful moment to reveal the first surprise song of the night. I knew we were in for a Sunset Season throwback the second he said this song would be a “deep cut.” After struggling with the right chords for a few seconds, “Generation Why” flowed from his wishbone guitar, and flashlights lit up the audience.

The Second Hour

The second half of his act was by far my favorite. Hit after hit, and a new, unreleased song to round it all out. “The Best” was one of my favorite songs of the whole night, and even possibly his discography. I considered it the emotional reflection on the summer of wishbones, longing for some closure.

Maybe it was seeing it live, or something about the killer bridge, but that won’t be the last time I listen to “The Best.”

Next, the wishbone break, the staple of the tour. The way it works is Gray picks a fan from the audience, offers them a wishbone and two song options to choose from, and whoever pulls the long end chooses the song. The options illuminated the screen: “Astronomy” or “Lookalike.”

Apparently, this was an unpopular opinion, but I was desperate for “Lookalike.” Despite pulling the short end of the stick, the fan and Gray quickly switched sides, and “Astronomy” was chosen as the second surprise song of the night.

Now, what we’ve all been waiting for, the “Connell” crashout. I knew it was coming, but nothing could’ve prepared me. This outro was by far the most intense moment of the night. Lights strobed, the beat grew faster and louder with every second, and Gray’s mic was on. I don’t think my jaw ever left the ground.

For the final official act in the best outfit of the night, Gray sang “Actor,” “Maniac,” and “Vodka Cranberry.” I never wanted it to end. “Maniac” was my standout of the set, but that could simply be because I had no clue it was on the setlist. The audience was louder than it had ever been, and we sang along as if we’d never be able to again. These three were his last songs of the night.

The encore

Kidding! We all know there’s an encore. Gray disappeared from the stage after a quick bow, and the crowd chanted his name, begging for the clear encore that was coming.

He ran back on in his jaw-dropping, sparkly captain’s uniform to sing the song I had waited the whole night for, “Memories.” I’ll never forget finally hearing my favorite Conan Gray song of all time, especially on such a beautiful night.

“Caramel” officially closed out the concert, and confetti shot through the air. It was stunning, electric, and unforgettable. Each outfit outdid the previous, the sets were carefully curated, the band was incredible, and Conan Gray himself was perfect.

I mean, who would expect anything less? I eagerly await his next album and the next time I can spend a night among shooting stars and numbers from heaven.

