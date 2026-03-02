Man or Muppet: An Examination of Kermit and Miss Piggy’s 50-Year Situationship

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since the dawn of time — 1976 — Kermit has been the only frog for Miss Piggy. It was love at first sight, according to the diva.

Whether or not Kermit would agree, the pair quickly fell for each other and would then spend the next 50 years ebbing in and out of each other’s lives, toeing the line between soulmates and a toxic situationship. I see my future, and it’s bright.

First Meeting

Kermit the Frog secured his big break producing and hosting The Muppet Show in 1976. The weekly variety show introduced the one and only, Miss Piggy, giving her the platform to grow from chorus girl to breakout star.

While stealing the hearts of fans, Piggy had her own heart captured by the Frog. While reluctant, Kermit was eventually broken down by her lethal charm, spending the rest of the show earning their on-again, off-again dynamic.

About three years into the show’s production, on April 2, 1979, The Muppets took over The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson to promote their new project.

The Muppets Movie (1979) acted as an origin story for the group, recounting the tale of Kermit chasing his dream and recruiting the rest of The Muppets. Kermit co-hosted the 90-minute segment, focusing on the upcoming film. To his dismay, Miss Piggy had other plans.

Piggy announced their engagement during her designated segment. Kermit, caught off guard, quickly shot it down. To this day, the truth of her announcement is still unknown. Did Kermit propose? Did Miss Piggy take his words out of context? Was this just another hurdle in their relationship? The world may never know.

The “Wedding”

Miss Piggy finally got her wedding five years later in The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984). Taking place after The Muppet Movie (1979), the film recaps The Muppets’ transition from college into the real world, to get their showcase on Broadway. Their show, Manhattan Melodies, ended with a wedding between Kermit and Miss Piggy’s characters.

At the last minute, rather than Gonzo playing the officiant, an ordained minister takes his place. The pair were legally wed, according to Piggy, but Kermit went on to negate the validity of the wedding, claiming it was just acting. I’m starting to think Miss Piggy was never the problem in this relationship.

The First Breakup

On May 4, 1990, the couple appeared on The Today Show, interviewed by Deborah Norville to promote The Muppets at Walt Disney World. While discussing the premise of their project, tensions rose, and the couple quickly launched a full-blown argument.

Norville unintentionally (but clearly) hit a nerve by asking about the ending of their film. Miss Piggy completely derailed the conversation, dumped Kermit on live television, and proceeded to karate chop all those involved before storming off the set. What else would we expect from this diva?

Rekindling

Just 12 days later, the untimely death of Jim Henson devastated anyone who had ever been graced by his imagination and revolutionary puppetry. The Muppets Celebrate Jim Henson aired a few months later, presenting a colorful tribute to their creator.

In the wake of Henson’s death, Miss Piggy and Kermit reportedly reconnected and carried on with their usual on-and-off again relationship for the next 25 years.

The phrase “married in our hearts” began circulating in 2005 with the release of The Muppet Movie: Kermit’s 50th Anniversary Edition bonus segments.

Coined by Miss Piggy and stolen by moi to describe my own situationships, the couple most notably regarded their relationship as such during their appearance on The Queen Latifah Show in 2014.

Queen Latifah asked the question we’ve all been dying to know the answer to: Are Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog officially married? The two fumbled over their responses before Miss Piggy said they were “married in [their] hearts,” to which Kermit agreed. This was probably the first thing they’ve ever agreed on… ever.

With the 2011 film release of The Muppets, fans saw their first concrete piece of “Kermiggy” evidence in years. The movie follows The Muppets as they work to save their abandoned studio by putting on one final show.

Before the final number, Kermit reflects on his time with the cast, and most importantly, Miss Piggy. Pulling half of an old photo from his drawer, Piggy enters with the other half, realizing how much they had both missed each other.

Kermit delivers the most emotional and heartfelt line, “Maybe you don’t need the whole world to love you. Maybe you just need one person.” Now, if I told you that didn’t make me consider texting my ex, I’d be lying.

The Final Breakup

Here is the official statement from @RealMissPiggy and myself regarding our relationship: pic.twitter.com/uHCSsokqWR — Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) August 4, 2015

The two kept a pretty steady relationship until disaster struck. By disaster, I mean the 2015 mockumentary series, The Muppets. About a month before the show aired, Kermit and Piggy announced their breakup via identical X and Facebook posts.

The night before the pilot, Miss Piggy and Kermit appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Both cracked jokes about their separation, which all had clear undertones of old care and jealousy. Especially when Kimmel announced Kermit’s new girlfriend, Denise, a younger marketing executive, featured behind the scenes in the new show. Audiences gasped at the realization that Denise was nothing other than a pig.

Miss Piggy shoots her usual shots at Denise and Kermit’s relationship, but Kermit uncharacteristically shoots back when the conversation shifts to Piggy’s recent dating life.

When Kimmel asked if she was dating anyone, Kermit cut in, replying that she is in fact dating anyone, indirectly calling out Miss Piggy’s line of suitors. In my opinion, that’s the response of a frog who’s never gotten over anything in his life.

11 years later, fans were eager to see where Kermit and Piggy were now. Their ABC series ended on a hopeful note, with Kermit and Denise breaking up, and old flames reigniting. Hoping for some sort of relationship proof in the new special, The Muppet Show (2026), fans were left disappointed.

Okay, fine, it was me. I was disappointed. The special was incredible and essentially perfect in all other aspects, but I was devastated to see that the pair was still clearly broken up.

The status of their relationship goes completely unmentioned in the special. Our answer lies in their “Friendship Test” interview with “Glamour,” where they reiterated that they’re “great friends” and are finally done playing games. I can’t be the only one who doesn’t believe them.

If you were asking me, I’d say it’s far from over. The long game has always been their forte, and 50 years of undeniable love can’t be undone with a Facebook post.

They may be explosive, dramatic, volatile, and even the slightest bit toxic, but I know they’ll find their way back to each other. Who knows, maybe next time, Miss Piggy will finally get a real wedding.

