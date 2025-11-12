The Most Wonderful Time for Coffee: Every Sip on the Starbucks Holiday Menu

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s official: Mariah Carey is defrosting, and Starbucks’ holiday menu is back. This might just be the best thing to happen to loyal customers, second only to the fall menu drop. Every year, people love to debate whether November is too early to start hanging Christmas decorations or if it should be reserved for Thanksgiving celebrations, but Starbucks clearly doesn’t care either way.

Starbucks’ holiday drinks, whether frozen, iced, or hot, are crafted to deliver pure holiday serotonin. Because that alone isn’t enough, Red Cup Day (a day when customers can order from select holiday drink options and receive a free, limited-edition red holiday cup) is right around the corner on Nov. 13. Mark your calendars and set your alarms if you plan to snag that red cup; it’s basically the Super Bowl for Starbucks fans.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the menu to be fully prepared.

. Peppermint Mocha The Peppermint Mocha, especially when ordered hot, will forever be a classic drink that never fails to bring the holiday spirit. This beverage features Starbucks Signature Espresso combined with steamed milk, mocha sauce, and peppermint-flavored syrup, topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. You can also order this drink iced or blended. . Caramel Brulée Latte I can’t say that this holiday drink is my favorite due to its sweetness; however, it’s definitely one of the most popular choices among customers. The Signature Espresso is combined with steamed milk and rich caramel brulée sauce, then topped with whipped cream and crunchy caramel pieces. Customers can enjoy this drink iced, hot, or blended. . Iced Sugar Cookie Latte View this post on Instagram Oh, where to begin? Dare I say this is the most anticipated holiday drink each year, but maybe that’s just me. The Iced Sugar Cookie Latte combines Starbucks Blonde Espresso (a light roast that’s smooth and subtly sweet) with ice, 2% milk (or a milk of your choice), and sugar cookie-flavored syrup, topped with red and green sprinkles. Like the drinks listed above, this beverage can also be made hot or blended. . Iced Sugar Cookie Breve Starbucks added this version of the Iced Sugar Cookie Latte to the holiday menu this year after it became a popular customer customization. I can confidently say this version is even better than the original — thank you, Starbucks, for trusting our superior taste. This drink is made with velvety half-and-half, creating a rich and creamy twist on an already beloved favorite. . Iced Gingerbread Chai If I’m being honest, I can’t say I’ve tried this holiday drink yet… or if I have, it clearly wasn’t memorable. With that being said, I plan to give it another chance after reading the ingredient list. The Iced Gingerbread Chai blends warm chai spices with creamy 2% milk and ice, topped with gingerbread-flavored cold foam and a spiced topping.

No matter which festive favorite you order, Starbucks has a drink for everyone. If none of these beverages sound appealing, try customizing your own — you might just create something so good that Starbucks adds it to next year’s holiday menu! So, grab your red cup, embrace the holiday spirit, and sip your way through winter.

