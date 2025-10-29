My Top 3 Romantasy Book Recommendations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The literary subgenre romantasy, as popularized by the fervent readers of BookTok, has captured the hearts of women everywhere and taken the internet by storm. There’s something truly magical about the genre’s ability to completely lift you out of the real world and immerse you in its vivid, otherworldly settings, and, as a common side effect, make you never want to leave.

The perfect mix of transportive world-building and heart-fluttering romance, romantasy is the intersection of two beloved genres, romance and fantasy, often featuring tales of passion and love set against the sweeping backdrops of castles, courts, and otherworldly realms. Personally, when I read, I want to go somewhere entirely new, somewhere beyond the ordinary.

If you’re ready for your next post-book hangover, I’ve compiled a list of my top three romantasy books that left me captivated, emotionally wrecked, and rereading my favorite scenes at 2 a.m.:

Dance of Thieves by Mary E. Pearson

Mary E. Pearson, the woman that you are. Alright, before I get into the meat and bones of Dance of Thieves, let me just say that the female lead, Kazi, is one of the best I've ever read. Kazi is an orphaned thief who was recruited by the queen of Venda (one of the more powerful kingdoms) to serve as a soldier in her elite guard, the Rahtan. The action starts when Kazi and the rest of the Rahtan are assigned to investigate the powerful and illegitimate Ballenger dynasty, as well as its newly crowned leader, outlaw Jase Ballenger, who inherited the position after the sudden death of his father. What begins as a mission of duty quickly takes a turn as Jase and Kazi find themselves bound by unforeseeable circumstances, forcing them to work together for survival and leading them to question the strength of their opposing loyalties (did someone say enemies to lovers?). One of the things that I appreciate most about this book is how realistic Kazi is as a heroine. To me, she encapsulates the full spectrum of feminine strength, perfectly balancing capability with vulnerability. In a genre that I feel often glamorizes the unbothered, girlboss, overpowerful female archetype, Kazi is very much human, and I love that about her. Not to mention Jase, who's also a very complex character, in his constant struggle to uphold his family's legacy while simultaneously grieving the death of his father, whom he looked to for strength and guidance. Kazi and Jase find unexpected allies in one another, and just when you think you understand where their story is headed, Pearson tests the boundaries of what exactly love can endure.

The Cruel Prince by Holly Black

The Cruel Prince, the first book in Holly Black's young adult fantasy series The Folk of the Air, hits on every cylinder for me. Between its vivid setting, the depth of every character, the intensity of the politics, and the quality of the romance (did someone say enemies to lovers, again?), this book left me wondering just how Black managed it all. The book follows Jude Duarte, a mortal girl who was taken to the treacherous High Court of Faerie as a child and has her mind set on assimilating into faerie society despite the fae's unwillingness to accept humans (similar to Hermione Granger's "muggle-born" status in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter). The book gets interesting when Jude's relationship with Cardan Greenbriar, her royal schoolmate and self-appointed antagonizer, takes an unexpected turn, and that's all I'll say! Let's talk about what makes this book unique in an industry saturated with enemies-to-lovers romance tropes. This might seem an odd thing to praise, but the two main characters, Jude and Cardan, actively hate each other's guts. I mean, they really, really can't stand each other, and not even in a cute or tension-laden way. They do some truly appalling things just to make the other suffer, and we love that for them. Personally, I hate it when a romantasy book boasts an enemies-to-lovers arc and then the most you get out of the two main characters is some fairly negatively charged banter. Where's the visceral hatred I was promised? Where's the pure, unfiltered loathing? Well, ladies, I've found the answer. Black stole it all and put it into this book. The Cruel Prince is a fantastic read, and quite frankly, a trip. I highly recommend it if you love shifting power dynamics and morally gray lead characters as much as I do.

One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig