Romance Books I’m Excited to Read This Fall

I’m someone who’s constantly reading, whether it’s a physical book, an audiobook, or an e-book. Specifically, I’m always reading a romance novel. Reading a romcom never fails to brighten my day, because I love reading about two people falling in love and finding their happy ending together. I appreciate reading something that strikes the balance between sweet and spicy, and I’m a firm believer in the idea that reading should be fun.

There are romance novels that set the mood for every season. Now that it’s fall, I’m ready to read some romances that fit the vibes for a cozy autumn day. There are a lot of new releases in romance this fall, so there are many new books to read! I’ve compiled a list of some new romance books coming out this fall, and I have a good feeling about them. Get excited, because I know I am.

If It Makes You Happy by Julie Olivia

If you’re a Gilmore Girls fan, you’ll probably love If It Makes You Happy by Julie Olivia. I’m really excited to read this one because it seems to have the perfect cozy vibes for fall. Set in Vermont in the 1990s, this small-town romance centers around a single dad baker and the divorced city girl who owns the inn next door.

She’s grumpy, he’s sunshine, and they’re perfect for each other. Opposites attract as Cliff and Michelle fall in love. I think this book is going to give some strong Stars Hollow vibes, and I’m looking forward to reading it. If It Makes You Happy also features a cute dog on its cover, which earns bonus points from me.

Road Trip with a Vampire by Jenna Levine

Jenna Levine’s Road Trip with a Vampire is the third in her My Vampires series, but it can be read as a standalone. This romance novel is sure to be perfect for spooky season. It follows a love story between Zelda, who’s a witch, and Peter, who’s a vampire. He has amnesia, and she’s not too fond of vampires, but their attraction for one another is growing.

Zelda helps Peter sort through the notes in his journal to help him piece together his missing memories, and they bond as he becomes the only person in her life who knows she’s a witch. Zelda and Peter embark on a road trip together, seeking answers and becoming even more smitten with each other along the way.

Mate by Ali Hazelwood

Mate by Ali Hazelwood is releasing on Oct. 7, and it’s another book that fits with the Halloween vibes. Mate is the much-anticipated sequel to Bride, and follows Serena and Koen, two friends of Bride’s main characters. Serena is half Human and half Were, Koen is a Were, and the two are fated mates, something that was revealed at the end of the previous book.

The book follows Serena and Koen’s romance against the backdrop of interspecies political issues that relate to the rift between Humans, Weres, and Vampyres. Serena is an orphan, and her status as a Human-Were hybrid is unprecedented. Koen is the Alpha of his pack and would do anything to protect Serena. The two are instantly connected as mates, but they still need to fall in love throughout the course of the book.

Ghost Business by Jen DeLuca

Ghost Business by Jen DeLuca takes place in spooky coastal Florida in a haunted small town. It’s the second in the Boneyard Key series but can be read as a standalone. Sophie guides her town’s only ghost tour, and it’s something she’s really passionate about. Enter Tristan, the new guy in town, who starts leading his own ghost tours.

Sophie and Tristan initially clash, and soon decide that whoever is more successful at the end of the summer can stay in town, and the other will leave. Even though they’re rivals, they’re perfect for each other. I think Ghost Business is going to be super cute and filled with rivals-to-lovers tension.

Pitcher Perfect by Tessa Bailey

Pitcher Perfect may not give overtly fall vibes, but it’s a September release, and Tessa Bailey is one of my favorite romance writers. So, of course, I had to give this book a spot on this list. Pitcher Perfect is the fourth in Bailey’s Big Shots series, but it can be read on its own!

The book follows hockey player Robbie and softball player Skylar. Robbie’s a charmer, but Skylar remains unimpressed. She’s crushing on her brother’s best friend, so Robbie agrees to fake date her and be her love coach. The two attend a wilderness competition together while they participate in contests that build their trust and strengthen their bond. I love the fake dating trope, and I can’t wait to see these two fall in love!

Anne of Avenue A by Audrey Bellezza and Emily Harding

Anne of Avenue A by Audrey Bellezza and Emily Harding is releasing on Oct. 25, and it’ll be the perfect end-of-fall book to transition to winter. I’m especially excited for this book because it’s a retelling of Jane Austen’s Persuasion. Bellezza and Harding have previously written retellings of Emma and Pride and Prejudice, and they’ve been fantastic. I’m a big Austen fan, so I have high expectations, but I trust these authors to meet them.

Anne of Avenue A is a second-chance romance that takes place eight years after Anne and Freddie broke up because Anne chose stability over adventure. Now, Freddie is back in town, and the two are constantly thrown together. Anne and Freddie’s old feelings resurface, and they just might find that they should give their love story another go.

With so many new romances releasing this fall, I know I’ll have no shortage of things to read. I look forward to picking up a copy of each of the books on this list, whether it’s from a bookstore or the library. Sweater weather is the perfect time to curl up with a good book!

