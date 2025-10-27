Need Horror Movie Recs? Here Are the Best Newbies and Throwbacks To Get You in the Spooky Spirit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October is coming to an end, midterm season is here, and Halloween is right around the corner. This can only mean that a night in is desperately needed, and you need the right horror movie to take your mind off of exam stress and embrace the Halloween spirit.

As a self-proclaimed horror movie enthusiast, here are a few of my favorite films from recent years and years long ago that do the horror genre justice.

Psycho (1960)

I thought it would be best to start the list with a movie that broke the norm in the film industry and redefined the horror genre. Released in 1960, Psycho broke the infamous Hollywood Hays Code, which was already in decline, and paved the way for the emergence of slasher, gore, and bloody films.

Alfred Hitchcock, the director of Psycho, was heavily inspired by serial killer Ed Gein, highlighting Gein’s tumultuous relationship with his mother and his interest in taxidermy. Norman Bates, the film’s antagonist, runs a motel that hosts his gruesome murders.

The oddity of the film is that Norman doesn’t believe he’s the one committing his murders. He takes the persona of his deceased mother by dressing up as her and committing horrible acts. Psycho seamlessly combines elements of gore and psychological themes, leaving the audience torn.

Thanksgiving (2023)

This movie will take you on a ride, and you’ll be left feeling baffled, shocked, and revolted. Taking place in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Thanksgiving is an original tale of Black Friday gone completely wrong, prompting a masked John Carver serial killer to rampage through Plymouth with his disgustingly creative killer tactics.

The prominent cast includes Patrick Dempsey, Rick Hoffman, Milo Manheim, and Addison Rae. To be honest, Rae being cast in the movie and her teasers on Instagram encouraged me to watch it, and I loved it. I even rewatched it last Halloween, and I probably will this year too.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

The horrifying “Leatherface” we know today was born in this classic film that takes you places you wouldn’t want to be. This film’s antagonist was also inspired by Ed Gein and explores his disturbing practices of human taxidermy.

A group of friends’ journey through the middle of nowhere, Texas, has a series of troubling events occur before their minivan stops working. Unfortunately for them, the people whom they ask for help are a family of disturbing individuals with petrifying practices. By the end of the movie, you’ll question what you just saw and why.

Hereditary (2018)

Production studio A24 knows how to produce quality horror movies, providing visuals and storylines you haven’t seen before. Hereditary follows the death of the family matriarch, which changes the family’s lives forever.

This death unravels sinister consequences on a family of four: tragedy, and unforeseen circumstances such as drastic arguments, changing family dynamics, and unearthly scenes strike the screen. There are scenes in the film that’ll definitely stick with you for days.

Death Becomes Her (1992)

I remember watching this movie when I was in elementary school because one of my favorite shows at the time had an episode that was based on this film. The movie title alone persuaded me to enter the universe of Death Becomes Her.

It’s become a cult classic because of its camp, theatrical nature, hilarious jokes, and its use of groundbreaking CGI for the time. Don’t forget its iconic movie poster. This film elicits our society’s obsession with women and aging by showing two women who drink a potion, allowing them to return to their youthful looks; however, it comes at a hefty cost.

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies (2022)

Again, the title alone is interesting enough to make me instantly want to press play on this movie. Only A24 can produce movies with originality in a way that’s digestible and not foreign. This movie will most definitely make you laugh and keep you guessing throughout.

Get ready to dive into a world where a group of friends become stuck in a mansion during a hurricane, and the fun goes all down the drain when someone goes missing, and subsequently, these out-of-touch “kids” go insane.

I hope you check a few of these movies out, you won’t regret it!

