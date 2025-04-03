How TikTok Contributed to the Rise of Tate McRae

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As a 15-year-old teenager listening to “One Day” by Tate McRae and playing it on the piano, I never thought that my childhood idol would be selling out shows worldwide. As a former YouTuber and now dancer, artist, and singer, McRae has absolutely changed the way musicians perform on stage. Her presence, often compared to Britney Spears, lit up the world in what some would describe as 0-60 seconds. What made her go from being a young dancer who posted videos on YouTube to becoming a No. 1 artist? TikTok is undoubtedly involved in the plot.

Tate McRae was born in Calgary, Canada, in 2003 and started dancing at a young age. She quickly gained experience in ballet and contemporary, among other styles, and soon became known for her extraordinary talent. Her big break came when, at the age of 13, she participated in the 2016 season of So You Think You Can Dance and placed in the top five.

Although her dancing career served as a starting point, McRae quickly turned her attention to music and started writing and recording her own songs. As a dancer, she had already demonstrated how amazing she was, but her entrance into pop music was more than an audition.

McRae’s debut single, “One Day,” which she released in 2017, immediately gained popularity on streaming services, catching the eyes of many, including myself. However, her release of “Stupid,” a song that would become the anthem of many teenagers and young adults navigating relationships and heartbreak, was the true game-changer.

In what way, then, did “Stupid” become so popular? Again, the power of TikTok has the answer. During the pandemic, millions of videos were made by users of McRae’s song on TikTok, thanks to its catchy chorus and relatable lyrics.

Both McRae’s profile and the app’s popularity continued to skyrocket. Although it was ignored at first, the song began to receive a lot of attention. Tate McRae’s rise to fame was made possible by TikTok’s rare ability to make songs go viral, something that was essentially unheard of only a few years ago.

The importance of TikTok

@tatemcrae i hope u guys like it :) go stream you broke me first everywhere ♬ you broke me first – Tate McRae

With the use of music videos or conventional broadcasting being less popular now, lesser-known artists like McRae can now reach a wider audience thanks to the app’s algorithm, which has revolutionized the music industry. TikTok’s challenges, viral trends, and short-form videos make it simpler than ever for listeners to find music that speaks to them. Even in my own life, most of the songs on my playlists are from TikTok.

McRae’s “Stupid” struck the right chord with its catchy melody and lyrics that reflected the confusion and angst of adolescence. Due to the eagerness of TikTok users to share their interpretations, she was able to reach a large global fan base.

McRae also never quit doing what she wanted. Her song “You Broke Me First” from 2021 went viral on TikTok and solidified her status as a rising pop star. Her songs stuck with millions of listeners due to the emotional depth and relatability of her lyrics and her ethereal voice.

Not only this, but it was about a famous hockey player, Cole Sillinger. This quickly piqued everyone’s interest as it was a very public relationship. Personally, I thought was a great breakup song. From sobbing on stage to sharing behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, McRae’s openness has set her apart in a music business where success is frequently attributed to authenticity.

What’s Next for Tate McRae?

With many awards, a growing fan base worldwide, and a string of hits, McRae’s musical future appears to be extremely promising. Will she maintain her dominance on TikTok? Very likely (unless TikTok ceases to exist). Beyond social media popularity, however, she continues to establish herself as an important force in pop music. McRae has a special combination of talent, raw emotion, and vulnerability that makes her a promising new artist in pop music.

Tate McRae stands out from other up-and-coming celebrities because she manages to meet the requirements of being a celebrity without sacrificing who she is. She’s an icon to girls and women all over the world who feel misunderstood.

As her fanbase grows, McRae will undoubtedly be the artist that everyone is talking about in a few months. It’s obvious that things will only get better for this pop sensation in the future.

