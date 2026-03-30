20 Years Later: A Review of the Hannah-versary

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March 24, 2006, was the first time Hannah Montana graced our childhood TV screens as a fierce, glittery, fictional pop star, and now 20 years later, she’s back.

Despite her two-decade-long departure, Hannah Montana, and more specifically, Miley Cyrus, has remained a household name throughout all of the years. Cyrus’ stardom was propelled in an upward direction since her debut on the Disney show, but she hasn’t lost sight of her origins.

This year, Disney+ has released the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, honoring the 20th anniversary (or Hannah-versary as Cyrus calls it) of the hit TV series Hannah Montana.

The special features guest stars such as Alex Cooper (of the Call Her Daddy podcast), Selena Gomez, Chappel Roan, and more. Cyrus sang some of her most classic hits and revisited memories about the show. How did all this actually measure up, though?

Well, I’ll be honest, going into the special, I had a mix of expectations. Would this be a real tribute to the show, or was it just an effort to capitalize on the nostalgia of the now-young adults who used to watch? Would Cyrus give it her all, or was this just her trying to get a quick check? Not that I’d blame her, I really didn’t know.

Thankfully, however, my worries quickly slipped away as soon as Cyrus walked in.

Miley Cyrus: “Good to be home”

Cyrus came into the special already adorned with blonde hair and her still-stylish bangs. The difference is that it isn’t a wig this time around. As a tribute to the show, Cyrus immediately showed me her dedication and actual love for it.

Throughout the special, Cyrus tours the iconic set from back in the day, and she recalls how it feels untouched and exactly as they left it. This initial first look at the set was so heartwarming to me. Opening the fridge with a jar labeled “niblets” brought me back to the goofy and lighthearted nature of the show as a kid. I still laughed all the same.

Joining her later in the special was Miley Cyrus’ father, both in the show and in real life, Billy Ray Cyrus. Billy Ray Cyrus shares the same feelings of stepping into a time machine and feeling as though they never left.

The two run through a script together, and now, instead of being pulled back to the comedy of the show, I’m reminded of all the serious moments. The emotional connection between father and daughter, and making your own place in the world.

It’s safe to assume that I was in and out of crying the entire special. Bringing me back to reality, however, the host, Alex Cooper, did an amazing job of breaking up these individual sections. She asked thought-provoking questions, along with having a clear understanding of the show and of Miley’s tongue-in-cheek personality.

An endearing constant throughout the special were moments Cyrus shared about behind the scenes. Boyfriends, auditions, Tennessee life, and more, she really put herself out there and shared what was going through her mind at the time.

It was especially impactful to hear how her lack of acting expertise is ultimately what helped her in the role. The former president of Disney Channels Worldwide, Gary Marsh, shares that Miley was the no-name country girl that he knew had to take the risk and “pull the trigger.”

Alex Cooper: “This show defined an entire generation”

This special felt like not only a tribute to Hannah Montana, but to the generation who grew up alongside it. In many ways, Hannah Montana shaped my childhood. Many of us can probably recall a living room routine, or two, to our favorite song. She represented to many of us the power we have within ourselves.

Outspoken, fun, a loyal friend, and a superstar, Hannah Montana was someone a lot of us saw ourselves in. She was different than other pop stars; she was also a real person. Not only did we see the character that Miley Cyrus played, but Miley herself. She gave a lot of her life to us and showcased her entire journey.

I have to say, my favorite parts of the special were the musical performances. Of course, because of Cyrus’ incredible voice and nostalgic tunes, but also because of the crowd.

Countless faces you could tell were all thinking the same thing as me, confirming how we really have grown up all together. Although Hannah Montana was a childhood superstar, the audience was full of people who reminded me of myself and my friends.

In the end, we’re really just grown-up kids. Things change, but at the same time, they really don’t. Despite being 21, as soon as Miley grabbed the mic, it was my time to shine too, and suddenly I was back to doing a living room routine.

This “Hannah-versary” taught me nostalgia isn’t something you look on to make you feel better in a singular moment, but sometimes also the thing you carry throughout life.

There are aspects of being a Hannah Montana fan that will always be in the past, but there are also parts like learning to love yourself, singing like nobody’s watching, and embracing the confident and sequins-filled life that I will always hold on to.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!