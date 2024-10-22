Predicting Part 2 of the New Season of ‘Outer Banks’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This article contains spoilers from Outer Banks.

I’m an Outer Banks girl. I’ll admit, when I saw the first season, I thought it would be a one-season wonder with a smash-hit first season followed by mediocrity.

I’m here to admit I was wrong. With four seasons of action-packed adventures, Outer Banks has consistently kept me on the edge of my seat. While some of the season’s twists have felt predictable or generic, it’s that lovable Outer Banks vibe, relaxed soundtrack, and the cheesy treasure-hunting trope that keep me craving more.

Looking at the new fourth season, I was genuinely surprised by how much I enjoyed the pacing. It felt natural: they have money, JJ blows it, they go hunting for more — classic Outer Banks! The only downside of the season is that Netflix is having viewers wait for Part 2. So, here is what we know and what predictions I have for the second part of the fourth season.

JJ and Kiara Break Up

Whoa, I know, starting off strong.

But hear me out for a moment, JJ is going through some intense waves of emotions. He’s already demonstrated his recklessness surrounding his goals, and he’ll spend any dollar amount to finally feel good enough.

This recklessness tied into the jaw-dropping plot twist of being introduced to JJ’s true father, Chandler Groff, means that JJ is going to be more unstable than ever. I could totally see him going off the rails with an identity crisis that he, JJ Maybanks, is a Kook by birth.

Adding onto that, with Kiara’s vivacious hatred towards the Kooks for the murdering of the sea turtles on the beach, their mutual hatred towards Kook culture could ultimately cause instability that ends their relationship, even if temporarily.

Sofia ditches Rafe and goes for Topper

I know this one is going to upset my Rafe Cameron sympathizers, but I don’t care.

Sofia is an excellent character in season four. Her mental battle over her love for Rafe against his apparent hatred for her Pogue status causes her to make the large choice to betray Rafe by convincing him to take the deal with Hollis Robinson. Talk about drama!

What settled this prediction for me was the beach scene in episode four. Topper has an outwardly conflicting moment between his status as a Kook and the violence they inflict on the Pogues. Similarly, Sofia was not a fan of the turtle-murdering. I could totally see them betraying their current Kook partners, falling for each other, and joining the Pogues.

Is this me projecting my need for a Topper redemption arc? Maybe, but I’ve always felt his character was one that has the capacity to grow, and this would be the move that solidified that development.

One of the main six characters dies

Another hot take because I know none of us wants this to happen. Let’s be realistic though, they’ve all escaped death a little too well these past three seasons. But if I have to put my finger on who, it genuinely depends on if season four is the last of Outer Banks.

Let’s say season four isn’t the end, then I feel like Cleo is a safe bet. Her character has been particularly prevalent thus far in the season, with a large part of her development being the death of Terrance. She wants revenge, and I can see her even sacrificing her life for the cause. It wouldn’t be ending the journey of an original character, but someone prevalent enough to leave a mark.

If season four is the last, then I feel like JJ might go. A horrible thought, I know. This season has followed him as our main male protagonist; his development has hit an all-time peak, especially with the plot twist capping off Part 1. Either they defeat his father and Hollis and take back Goat Island that’s rightfully JJ’s, or JJ dies in the process.

Think about it! JJ is not one to let something like that go, especially since it means Goat Island could be a permanent home and source of income for his Pogue family. He’s one for extremes, so I could see him fighting for the rights to his property, and even dying for the cause. Then, leaving our remaining Pogues a substantial amount of property where they can live their epilogue dreams.

Some quick rapid-fire ideas

John B and Sarah get married (they need a break, and I’ve forgiven Sarah for cheating).

Pope discovers the Blue Crown, sends it to a museum, and takes the money to go to college. If one thing happens at the end of this series, then it better be that Pope uses his intellect for something amazing.

The Pogues earn back the rights to Goat Island under JJ’s name and Kiara establishes a nature preserve (a girl can dream).

JJ’s step-in father, Luke, somehow sacrifices himself for JJ. Don’t ask how or why, it would just be a way to keep the trend of fathers dying while completing his character development.

Sarah and Rafe make up. I’m no Rafe Cameron girl, but I would at least like Sarah to receive some familial closure.

Okay, that just about wraps up all of my predictions for Part 2 of “Outer Banks” Season 4. I’m truthfully excited to watch Part 2 on Nov. 7. While I hope nothing too devastating happens, I’m still thrilled to see what the writers have in store for our favorite treasure hunters.

