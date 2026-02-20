Whitney Leavitt: ‘Chicago’s’ Newest Roxie Hart

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whitney Leavitt has spent the last few years building a career that’s impossible to place into one category. Many first discovered her through her strong social media presence, mainly through TikTok. She posts blended dance, lifestyle, and mom content that quickly attracted a large following.

That visibility eventually led to her starring in Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, where I discovered her. Along with myself, many fans agree she has a personality you just can’t look away from, which quickly led to her becoming one of the most recognizable cast members.

While shooting Season 3 of the show, she was expanding beyond reality TV, competing on Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Season 34, partnered with Mark Ballas, proving to the world she could do more.

Although Leavitt was eliminated during the semifinals, she quickly picked herself up and into a new role. The combination of dance training, on-camera experience, and public familiarity has now brought her to a milestone few influencers reach: a Broadway debut.

This year, on Feb. 2, Leavitt stepped into the role of Roxie Hart in the long-running musical Chicago, marking a major shift in her career and introducing her to an entirely new world.

The leap from social media to Broadway does seem unexpected, but Chicago actually has a well-known history of casting celebrities, television personalities, and performers from outside traditional theatre circles. Over the years, the show has featured everyone from pop stars to reality TV figures, and even several DWTS alumni have appeared in the production.

The musical’s structure, minimal sets, strong ensemble, and focus on character storytelling make it uniquely suited for performers who bring charisma along with their talent. Leavitt’s background as a competitive dancer and her experience performing on DWTS make her a natural fit for a show that relies heavily on stage presence and confidence.

Her casting has sparked a mix of excitement and curiosity online. Fans who have followed her since her early dance videos see this as her full-circle moment, celebrating the fact that she’s returning to her performance roots on one of the biggest stages possible. Other fans have expressed surprise, noting how she’s never shown any singing ability.

In an interview, she states that although it’ll be a learning curve, “going for it” is the saying that will push her into becoming ready for opening night. Overall, the reaction has been positive, with many praising her work ethic and enthusiasm, but some characterize this choice as “stunt casting” to drive ticket sales.

In the weeks leading up to her debut, fans online made predictions about what Leavitt’s Roxie would look and sound like. Because she’d never showcased her singing voice publicly, TikTok became the main place where followers speculated and begged for just a tiny preview.

Leavitt leaned into the anticipation, posting rehearsal clips, behind-the-scenes moments, and even videos of herself “singing” with the actual audio muted or covered by trending sounds.

Chicago itself is a show with a long legacy. The musical, set in the Jazz Age, follows two women, Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, who find themselves at the center of a media frenzy after being accused of murder. The story blends satire, spectacle, and commentary on fame, all underscored by Bob Fosse’s choreography and a score filled with iconic numbers.

Roxie, Leavitt’s character, is ambitious, charming, and a little complicated. She’s a woman who craves attention and reinvents herself constantly, using performance as both a shield and a strategy. It’s a role that demands sharp comedic timing, strong dance technique, and the ability to command the stage, all qualities Leavitt is known for and has propelled her career this far.

