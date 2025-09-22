‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34: The Premiere

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) was a huge success, with viewers tuning in from all across the nation. The top five was a close call for voters and judges alike, but ultimately Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson took home the Mirrorball.

That doesn’t mean some fan favorites didn’t make it to the finale. Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher both made it farther than anyone predicted, with Nedoroscik placing fourth and Maher placing second.

This season is bringing back its fair share of favorites, with people from all across the globe being featured as stars. Two Mormon Wives are repping ABC’s newest hit The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, while Robert Irwin is shooting for the title his sister once held. Two childhood favorites, Danielle Fishel and Elaine Hendrix, are both dancing their hearts out this year.

This season of DWTS features a diverse range of stars, from adrenaline junkies to Hollywood icons. After only one week, everyone’s already asking who will win the Mirrorball.

Mormon Wives

Jen Affleck, one of the stars of ABC’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, is partnered with Jan Ravnik. Ravnik was one of Taylor Swift’s backup dancers from the Eras Tour, a new pro debuting his choreography this season. The two danced to “NUEVAYoL” by Bad Bunny, scoring a 12 out of 20.

Another Mormon Wife, Whitney Leavitt, hit the dance floor with her partner, Mark Ballas. Leavitt has some prior dance experience, meaning that some fans don’t agree with her being a star this season. But Ballas returned to be her pro, and the two performed to “Golden” from the hit film K-Pop Demon Hunters, scoring a 15 out of 20.

Athletes

Jordan Chiles performed incredibly on the gold-medal-winning 2024 women’s gymnastics Olympics team. Now, just one year later, she’s made her way to the ballroom. Chiles is dancing alongside Ezra Sosa, previously partnered with Anna Delvey. The two performed a salsa to Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” getting specific permission from the artist to use her music. The duo scored a 10 out of 20.

Baron Davis is a two-time NBA All-Star winner, drafted as the third overall pick in 1999. After 26 years, he’s tackling the ballroom with pro Britt Stewart. The two performed a cha cha to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer, receiving a 10 out of 20.

Social Media Influencers

Alix Earle is widely known for her social media page, with a rapid increase in followers this past year. Her online influence led her to the ballroom, where she was partnered with dance pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

Chmerkovskiy has won the Mirrorball in the past, most recently with actress Xochitl Gomez in 2023. Now, he’s hoping to climb that ladder again after he and Earle scored a 13 out of 20 on their cha cha to “Circus” by Britney Spears.

Hilaria Baldwin is best known for her work as an author and fitness influencer, but she’s also known for being married to Alec Baldwin. Baldwin was featured in the newest DWTS episode, making a cameo just before his wife performed.

Baldwin danced alongside Gleb Savchenko, performing a cha cha to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez. They scored a 14 out of 20, an impressive score considering Baldwin’s past hip injury.

Hollywood

Corey Feldman starred in hundreds of movies as a child, with his most notable performances being Mouth in The Goonies and Teddy Duchamp in Stand by Me. He’s moved onto the dance floor this year, hoping to challenge his mind and soul with his partner Jenna Johnson.

Johnson, who won the Mirrorball last season with The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei, brought her all to the show. She and Feldman danced a tango to “It’s Still Rock & Roll to Me” by Billy Joel and scored a 9 out of 20.

Back in 1993, Topanga Lawrence stole America’s heart. Now, Danielle Fishel is back for more, dancing alongside Pasha Pashkov this season. The two performed a tango to “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson, an emotional song for Fishel. They scored a 12 out of 20.

Elaine Hendrix entered the stratosphere as Meredith Blake in the 1998 hit The Parent Trap. Her dance with Alan Bersten gave a nod to this character at the beginning, before the two transitioned into a cha cha to “Woman” by Kesha. This duo scored a 12 out of 20, an impressive score for Hendrix, who hasn’t danced in years.

Dylan Efron, recent Traitors champion and brother of Zac Efron, began his dance journey this season. Efron partnered with Daniella Karagach, and the two performed a cha cha to “Milkshake” by Kelis. The duo scored a 10 out of 20, much to Efron’s surprise, since he had zero prior dance experience.

Andy Richter, a comedian who was Conan O’Brien’s past assistant, is starting his dancing career this season. He’s partnered with Emma Slater, and the two performed a cha cha to Sam & Dave’s “Hold On, I’m Coming.”

Before their performance, Richter stated he was just there to have fun and had no fear of embarrassing himself on national television, since he’s already done his fair share. The duo scored a 9 out of 20.

Performers

Scott Hoying is one of the five members of Pentatonix, and he’s their baritone voice. Before Pentatonix season or winter rolls around, Hoying is dipping his toes into the dance world. He’s partnered with 20-year-old Rylee Arnold, who became a pro only two seasons back. The two performed a tango to “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga and scored a 10 out of 20.

Although Fifth Harmony hasn’t released anything in years, their members are still pursuing goals throughout the performing arts world. One member, Lauren Jauregui, is partnered with Brandon Armstrong this season of DWTS. The two performed a tango to “yes, and?” by Ariana Grande, scoring a 13 out of 20 on their dance.

Wildlife Conservationists

Ten years after Bindi Irwin took the Mirrorball, her brother Robert Irwin is following in her footsteps. Wildlife conservationist by day and ballroom dancer by night, Irwin brought moves to the floor that his sister had many years ago.

Irwin is partnered with Whitney Carson, who made it to the top five last season with partner Danny Amendola. For the season 34 premiere, Carson and Irwin performed a jive to Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild,” scoring a 15 out of 20 and placing first alongside Whitney Leavitt.

Season 34 of DWTS is off to a wild start, with scores ranging from 9 to 14. There were no eliminations during the premiere, but next, following 14 performances to ‘one hit wonders,’ there will be a double elimination. This announcement, made by Alfonso as the show was closing out, scared fans and dancers alike, with everyone hoping their favorite makes it past the two-week mark. Only time will tell, and those rooting for a certain couple will just have to tune into the next episode to find out what happens!

