Your LEGO Set Based on Your Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an avid LEGO collector, I love all kinds of LEGO sets, but lately I’ve been thinking about which one best matches my major. As an elementary education major, I’m always thinking about how I want to decorate my classroom as I create lesson plans, learn about education, and write down ideas for my future.

This also got me thinking about how other majors would see themselves in LEGO form, and while I might not be an expert on all the different majors, I did my best to find a LEGO set to represent the spirit of each one.

Elementary Education: Winnie the Pooh

@its.emmasaurus POOH BEAR 🧸🍯🥹 he’s adorable! This released March 1st for $160 and it’s adorable!! I think I wish the honey pot wasn’t so prominent as a part of this build since a lot of pieces were involved there, but overall he’s a cutie ❤️ #gifted #lego #rlfm #43300 ♬ original sound – Emmasaurus

One of the LEGO sets that caught my eye the most was the Winnie the Pooh set. Although this set is fairly new, I knew when I saw it that it perfectly captured my future classroom plans. It’s so whimsical with that childhood storytelling aspect, and I feel like children would love to explore the hidden compartments if you have it on your desk.

It’d probably be best to build it using strong glue if you have it in an elementary classroom. Even though there aren’t enough LEGO sets yet to represent every elementary teacher’s favorite storybook character, Winnie the Pooh is such a classic that anyone could find some joy in this set.

Architecture: Notre Dame

To me, architecture majors blend creativity and technical skills perfectly. I feel that this major would definitely enjoy anything from the LEGO architecture list. Specifically, though, the Notre Dame de Paris set highlights how every piece is placed for a purpose, just like in their own work. Since it has 4,383 pieces, it’s a perfect project to work on when they have some downtime in between their own projects.

Music: Grand piano

This has to be one of the coolest LEGO sets I’ve ever seen. It’s perfect for music majors, especially those who play the piano or anyone studying in the music department. The cool thing about this LEGO set is that, while it’s expensive, it has a motor that actually plays music. It also lets you play your own music by pressing the keys, which I feel any music or performing arts major would enjoy.

Art History: LEGO Art

While LEGO has many art pieces from a variety of artists, like the “Mona Lisa,” “The Great Wave,” “Sunflowers,” and more, they recently released a LEGO version of “Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies” by Claude Monet. While I’m not an art major, I have a ton of friends who are, and I’m sure they’d love to add this set to their collection of artwork. It’s a perfect balance of art and fun, which represents the passion they invest in their own work.

There are so many LEGO sets that can be perfect for the major, minor, or other interests you have or discover in your college years. These can also make perfect gifts for your friends in other majors, but the best thing about LEGOs is that you can never go wrong with whatever set you end up choosing.

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