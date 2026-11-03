Your FSU Dorm, Your Sitcom House

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You don’t get to pick your FSU dorm, but you do get to pick your favorite comfort show, and usually it’s a simple and laughable sitcom. They’re shows that you can throw on at any time and be able to enjoy them. They’re also easy to romanticize, and other than that tacky laugh track, they make you wonder why not all drama can be fixed that easily.

College isn’t simple. College is messy, not too different from our dorm buildings that haven’t been renovated since the 80s. Every sitcom has its “hang-out” spot where all the characters come together to talk about the episode’s lesson. Here, these houses always look inviting, even if they’re cluttered.

I think I can assign these excellently to a few FSU dorms based on vibe alone. Ironically, your dorm becomes a “hang-out” spot that, after a long day of adventures, becomes a great place to debrief.

Landis: Full House

I feel like our generation hasn’t seen a lot of Full House, but we sure do know the characters and the house: the living room where a lot of main plot points go down. I think this is very representative of Landis. The Tanner household is grand in its traditional wooden structure, and their decor is homely.

Landis is the same; it’s grand but still gives an old glow to its entryway and its rooms. It feels important without being pretentious, and feels like home to anyone who enters it.

Gilchrist: The Office

Okay, I’m cheating! The Office doesn’t have a main house, but this was too good of a match-up to forgo. The first time I walked into Gilchrist, I immediately soured on the linoleum floors, not homey at all and very hard to work with aesthetically. I think it gives the sterile environment of a working office, a little awkward and oddly shaped. There are definitely weird drafts through the hallways, and I bet it even has that printer smell too.

Though, these living conditions make the funniest people, as proven by Michael Scott himself.

Broward: Friends

I’ll admit this is biased, as Broward was my own dorm freshman year. I believe that it emulates the vibes of Friends pretty much to a T. Filled with the perfect ratio of studiers and partiers, its smallness made it seem like one big friend group. The downstairs living space was rarely empty, with drama at every twist and turn.

Friends is about the struggle of adulting, which I think could be compared to the wars that went down in the laundry room.

Magnolia: Young Sheldon

This just makes sense to me. Magnolia is so large and filled with so many kinds of students, much like Sheldon’s family. Sitting down with that many personalities must be what it’s like when Magnolia has an event. In my head, everyone is so smart there. Maybe not Young Sheldon, child-genius smart, but still.

Magnolia is some kind of an inside joke for people who actually were placed to live there, while the rest of us had to sleep three feet from our roommate. I think that’s like Young Sheldon: there are people who get it and like it, and those who don’t.

Salley: Malcom in the Middle

Salley has the vibe of a middle-class house that’s on its last leg, just to be torn up more by four teenage boys. Malcolm in the Middle is laughably messy in the best way, and as Malcom constantly expresses, it’s really just bad luck that he was given this life. At least Salley is as cluttered as Malcom’s living room.

If Malcom was able to stay stable, you can too. I wish all my girls who are living in Salley the best year!

Whether or not you agree with these picks, I hope you found a new sitcom to enjoy!

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