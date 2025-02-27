This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Whether rushing to class, grabbing Chick-fil-A, or even dipping in the fountain, we’ve all been on Landis Green at least once. This vibrant green space is a staple of campus life, with students using it for various daily activities. Every time I pass by, it’s buzzing with people! Here are my thoughts on what Landis activity you are based on your FSU college.

college of arts and sciences View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) I imagine students from the College of Arts and Sciences gravitating toward the benches near the fountain or closer to Strozier, immersed in their coursework. Most of my friends in this college are either on their laptops, finishing homework, or studying for upcoming exams. Others might be editing photos or working on creative projects. Either way, Landis serves as their ideal outdoor study spot. college of business When I pass through Landis, there is always a table run by Unconquered by Debt. They offer a financial wellness program providing valuable guidance for college students’ financial decisions. Since they frequently set up on Landis, I associate those in the College of Business with running that table. It’s a fantastic resource for students who need help managing their finances. college of communication and information If I see a camera out on Landis, you’ll catch me walking away as fast as possible, but I still appreciate the effort in capturing great candids! I can easily picture students from this college working to curate the perfect TikTok video or Instagram post for a club, organization, or just for fun. college of criminology and criminal justice The College of Criminology and Criminal Justice is highly recognized at FSU. Those in this college would enjoy a lovely board or card game outside with friends. I think games such as Mafia would be one that would be played to exercise their problem-solving capabilities. college of education, health, and human sciences Walking past Landis, I often see it as a great place to relieve stress. I’d love to embrace the yoga lifestyle, but I just can’t. However, I can easily picture students from the College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences having their Pilates and yoga moments. If you haven’t tried yoga on Landis, I highly recommend it! famu-fsu College of Engineering I have so much respect for all my hard-working engineers! If there’s anywhere I think students from the College of Engineering would go to have a sports day, it would be Landis. I can picture you all playing Spikeball, throwing a football or frisbee, kicking a soccer ball around, or taking a well-deserved break while enjoying the outdoors. College of social sciences and public policy View this post on Instagram A post shared by Proof at FSU (@proofatfsu) Something worth noting is that during FSU’s election week, many people campaigned on Landis for Student Government. Students run for seats in their respective colleges, but I feel like those in the College of Social Sciences and Public Policy will lead the charge on Landis, campaigning creatively and effectively! college of fine arts With the artistic talents of those in the College of Fine Arts, Landis could easily serve as their perfect muse. Whether they’re capturing nature in a painting or using greenery for a dance performance, I can see them bringing their beautiful creativity and artistic energy to Landis. It’s the ideal spot to express and showcase their craft! jim moran college of entrepreneurship Entrepreneurs are widely known for being innovators and persuasive. Trying to latch onto opportunities that open to create more value. Thus, those in the Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship could be found at Landis promoting possible start-ups. However, if you have an idea that you want to pitch, check out the Innovation Hub. It holds four Ideathon Competitions in the spring semester, allowing everyone to pitch solutions to problems!

There’s always so much happening on Landis, making it a great place to meet new people, get involved, and find ways to relax. Whether studying, socializing, or enjoying the vibe, it’s the perfect spot to balance everything!

