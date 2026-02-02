Will FSU Get a Snow Day in 2026?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Following Tallahassee’s first meaningful snowfall in decades in January 2025, all students want for the new year is another snow week. Personally, it’s on my 2026 bingo card.

After almost two inches of snow in January 2025, FSU closed its doors for nearly a week to recover from the snowstorm, despite the small amount of snow that actually stayed on the ground once the sun came out. While scrolling school-wide forum apps like Yik Yak or my friend’s Snapchat stories, I couldn’t help but notice the constant mentions of snow or an FSU snow break, as the temperatures began to drop to freezing temperatures.

It might not be too cold for the students who hail from colder climates, but Floridians aren’t typically prepared for weather in the teens. The only way to justify this type of frigid cold is for it to snow. It’s only fair!

Since FSU lacked a “hurricane break” last semester, surely we deserve to have a snow week this semester, right? With most of the country and cities like Pensacola, Florida, facing heavy snowstorms and icy conditions over the last few weeks, most of Florida is left out of the excitement of snow. Our close(ish) neighbors get snow, but we don’t? We’re so close yet so far.

With Pensacola getting snow, it begs the question: Will FSU get a true snow day this year? Don’t get me wrong, I’m grateful to not be trudging through snowdrifts to class, but we deserve a day.

Despite trying my best to hold onto hope, my optimism of receiving a snow day is slowly diminishing as I come to terms with the fact that it’s unlikely that it’ll snow heavily this year. Once the promised snow in mid-January turned out to just be very cold rain, or “sleet,” I don’t believe Tallahassee will become cold enough with enough moisture to snow heavily.

In order for it to snow, the conditions would have to be perfect. The sky has to be at or below freezing (32 degrees Fahrenheit or zero degrees Celsius) to even form snow, and for it to make its way to the ground without melting, the same conditions have to persist.

Moreover, to get another snow week off from school, the snow would have to stay on the ground without melting. I’m not a meteorologist, but just from walking to class, temperatures by mid-afternoon have been on the warmer side, to the point where I regret my morning choices of what to wear for the day.

Although cold fronts will bring the temperatures down to the 30s for the next week, it just isn’t consistent enough to maintain heavy snow or ice. Temperatures fell on Jan. 31, bringing Tallahassee’s first, and incredibly light, snow since conditions were cold enough. Unfortunately, there’s currently little chance of heavy precipitation on the colder days to follow.

As much as I was rooting for FSU snow days, it feels unrealistic in Tallahassee for the second year in a row, but I’ll enjoy the brief snow flurries and make sure to take photos on Landis Green with my friends.

