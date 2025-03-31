TMIC’s Jazz Jam Encourages Students to Press Snooze and Recharge

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Tallahassee is becoming a hot spot for new music every day. The music scene here is full of life, and at the heart of it, you’ll find The Music Industry Connection (TMIC). Established in the fall of 2022, TMIC is a student-run organization that aims to foster the music scene in Tallahassee by supporting local artists, fans, and everyone in between.

TMIC often hosts house shows, events with other organizations or businesses, and the fresh addition Jazz Jam. Behind the scenes, TMIC is built upon a team of individuals with different majors and career paths, bringing together various perspectives to make it successful. The board behind TMIC consists of different teams responsible for finances, advertising, event planning, and so much more. I had the opportunity to sit down with the organization’s vice president and director of booking, Daniel Cueller, and get the inside scoop on TMIC’s Jazz Jam.

How did Jazz Jam Begin?

Jazz Jam, originally known as Jazz Night, kicked off in the fall of 2024. The first Jazz Night became more of a jam throughout the evening, changing how the event was advertised and transpired. Cueller explained that the event idea stemmed from a discussion about wanting a phone-free, chill environment where people could enjoy fresh music and good company with free entry.

Despite its good reviews and recent popularity, the Jazz Jams aren’t monthly events due to the organization balancing other events with different artists and music genres. However, they’re planned and advertised in advance, so everyone has an opportunity to swing by and enjoy the music and scene.

Where are The jazz Jams Located?

The Jazz Jams are hosted at Calvin’s Coffee House on Copeland Street across from the Owen F. Sellers Music Amphitheater. According to Cueller, TMIC and Calvin’s Coffee House have had a relationship since the organization’s creation. It was an easy decision to decide where to host the Jazz Jams. Calvin’s Coffee House is the perfect fit for the Jazz Jams thanks to its welcoming environment, convenient location, and ambiance. And what’s a better way to sit and enjoy some jazz music than with your friends and a good cup of coffee?

Wait…No Phones Allowed?

A key factor in creating the Jazz Jam is keeping it phone-free. Cueller described how everything today involves a screen. TMIC explicitly states in its advertisements that it’s a phone-free environment, creating an atmosphere for people to connect face-to-face and enjoy good music, conversation, and coffee.

It’s important to note that this event and the phone-free aspect are also beneficial for the business side. It creates an opportunity for musicians and artists to network, forming new connections to keep Tallahassee’s music world growing.

As a result of all of the networking and connections, TMIC has created a Spotify playlist with original music released by the local artists and bands of the area to further support their musical journeys, and it’s growing every day.

The Jazz Jam is an opportunity for artists, fans, and everyone alike to grow together with music. When asked what he hopes for attendees to take away from this experience, Cueller’s response doesn’t disappoint: “I hope they feel recharged, more connected with their friends, and for those playing, I hope they’re able to meet new musicians and play some tunes with them.”

I decided to check out the Jazz Jam for myself, and it’s safe to say that Cueller described it perfectly. Doors opened at 6 p.m., and the space was filled in no time. People gathered around the different tables, couches, and chairs to sit with their friends, chat, play a board game, or simply enjoy the music.

Calvin’s Coffee House was full of life as people socialized and the bands played. Overall, it was the perfect break from reality to spend time with a friend and listen to some good jazz music, and I’d encourage everyone to check out the next one!

