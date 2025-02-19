How I Discover Local Musicians With The Music Industry Connection at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

FSU is home to many wonderful student organizations focused on the performing arts. You may not know this, but Tallahassee is home to a vibrant music scene. Many local bands play at venues all over the Capital City, including some that started at FSU. How does one get the opportunity to learn more about these bands or get a kick start in the Tally music scene? Look no further than The Music Industry Connection (TMIC).

TMIC was established in the fall of 2022. Josie Liederman, the photographer and public relations specialist for TMIC, explained how TMIC aims to put on concerts and other music events for music lovers.

“Some of our events include house shows, jazz nights, open mikes, and mixers for musicians,” Liederman described.

The events are free or require low ticket fees, making them very accessible and marketable to students. You can also volunteer to help out at these events in exchange for a free ticket. Who are these events designed for, you may ask? TMIC markets themselves as “for bands, fans, and everyone in between.” Whether you are a hard-core musician, a major pop music nerd, or a friend who got dragged along to a jazz gig on a Friday night, TMIC has something to offer, and you’re sure to have a fun time!

TMIC puts on various events throughout the semester. Concerts are held at local venues like 926 Bar and Grill and at laid-back locations like backyards and houses.

They also host open mic nights at Calvin’s Coffee House and recently at Club Downunder. They frequently host mixers for musicians to meet each other and form connections. Other events include holiday concert parties around Halloween and Valentine’s Day. Partnering on music events is also super common between TMIC and other Tallahassee organizations.

It’s very easy to get involved in TMIC. One of the best ways to get involved is by volunteering for an event.

“We are often looking for volunteers to help our events-concerts run smoothly,” Liederman explained.

Volunteer information can be found on their Instagram. If you’re interested in being on the board for TMIC, applications typically open at the start of each semester. Suppose you’re a musician interested in performing at a TMIC event as a band, solo artist, or duo musical act. In that case, you can submit your information and a demo video through the link in the TMIC Instagram bio.

When asked to describe TMIC in three words, Liederman used “electric, collaborative, and rockin’.”

Liederman explained that TMIC has allowed her to grow in her networking skills. The organization has allowed her to meet so many people in the local music industry and learn from them. She has also taken away many things in photography and event planning that will be useful in her future career and beyond. She also loves the community TMIC provides and the ability to share her love for music.

TMIC has lots of exciting things planned for the rest of the semester. One event they will have is a partnership concert with Indie Band Live, a group that puts on indie shows across Florida. They will be coming to 926 Bar and Grill on March 22, and it’s sure to be a good time! Plans are brewing for a final jazz night at Calvin’s towards the end of the semester; stay tuned for more information. To stay up to date on all of their happenings, follow the TMIC Instagram!

TMIC creates events that encompass fun, connection, and music. Through these goals, they can host a fabulous community of musicians and music lovers who support and network with one another. Which one of their events will you be attending this semester?

