Which ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Couple Are You Based on Your Dorm

Having all the anticipation in the world, I watched the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty, TSITP for short, and I can’t stop talking about it. Now that everyone is hopefully settled into their dorms, here are which TSITP season three couples match the FSU dorms. If you haven’t finished the finale episode and are still waiting to watch, go watch it, then come right back!

Azalea: Jeremiah and Belly

Jeremiah was very much hated this season, and for good reason. However, there’s no doubt that Jeremiah and Belly were always giving friend vibes and didn’t always have the same ideals as a couple. Now, if you’re a ‘Bonrad’ (Belly and Conrad) fan living in Azalea, let me explain. Azalea is connected to 1851, a dining hall containing some amazing on-campus restaurants. This is a very “friend place.” Personally, I wouldn’t want to be taken on a date here. Due to the atmosphere surrounding Azalea, it definitely gives off ‘Jellyfish’ (Belly and Jeremiah) vibes.

Magnolia: Susannah and Adam

Before you judge this decision, hear me out! Throughout season three, many people made the connection that Susannah and Adam are similar to Belly and Jeremiah in the way that both men cheated on their significant others. Later, with Jeremiah working at his dad’s company and neglecting Belly during the wedding planning, it resembled the way that Adam was never there for his sons or Susannah when her cancer reappeared. As Magnolia and Azalea connect in buildings, the concept reminded me of the patterns of Susannah and Adam’s relationship.

Salley: Benito and Belly

I wish, through a screen, that I could emphasize my anger for this couple. I can imagine that my face watching this couple was the same face many upcoming freshmen had when they realized they’d been assigned to one of the worst dorms. Trying to understand that Belly is finding herself and perhaps finally not get with a Fisher brother, I wish this were more of a fling than a relationship. As a part of the audience, we made the best of what Jenny Han, the creator, gave us. Just like if you live in Salley, you do the best with what you’re given.

Dorman and Deviney: Denise and Jeremiah

Lowkey, this was unexpected. There were definitely hints throughout the season, but Han really kept this couple under wraps. Everyone, including myself, was focused on Steven and Denise, but really, we should have been paying attention to the other potential pair. When Jeremiah moved in with Denise, this relationship made way more sense. The entire premise around the two of them wasn’t predicted, like how Dorman and Deviney are underrated dorms. They’re some of the newest, yet I feel like they’re not hyped up enough, just like Denise and Jeremiah.

Reynolds, Jennie Murphree, and Bryan: Taylor and Steven

The epitome of “will they, won’t they.” Honestly, this was another couple that had me at the edge of my seat this season. Much more stable than the main couple, yet still so immature in certain situations. They both work so well together, each being social butterflies and growing as people, with Taylor working in PR and Steven creating his own company and quitting Adam’s. With Reynolds, Jennie Murphree, and Bryan Halls being right next to Suwannee Dining Room, the mix of the social scene and how close it is to Strozier really resembles Taylor and Steven.

Degraff: Laurel and John

Laurel and John are so slept on. I love that, in the back of all this chaotic mess, Laurel and her ex-husband are having their own little moments. They’re a tad forgettable with the entire plot developing, and Degraff is a similar combination. Even though there are freshmen who can reside there, it’s mainly known as the sophomore dorm away from all the freshman dorms. Laurel and John aren’t dealing with the hot mess like everyone else is, and they’re a bit more low-key, like Degraff.

Landis, Gilchrist, and Broward: Belly and Conrad

Ultimate endgame. The love-hate relationship I had with this show, just because of these two characters, made me want to scream, but it was all worth it in the end. Landis, Gilchrist, and Broward are basically the castle of Landis Green, being such a landmark right there in the open. Similar to how Belly and Conrad’s love was so open and known to everyone but each other, until it finally was.

No matter where you live, I hope you have an amazing rest of the year and enjoy the finale. If you were team Belly and Jeremiah, please do some reflection… just kidding! You probably, fortunately, changed your mind (maybe). Now you have a new activity for your brand-new dorm: The Summer I Turn Pretty marathon.