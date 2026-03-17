Which Olivia Dean Song You Are Based on Your Dorm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every dorm at FSU has its own personality. Some are known for their designated hangout spots, cozy vibes, or bringing chaos. Olivia Dean has built a reputation for songs that evoke different moods; her music perfectly captures the ups and downs of college life.

If you’ve ever wondered what your dorm would sound like as a song, here’s the Olivia Dean track that matches your FSU dorm!

Azalea & Magnolia – “So Easy (To Fall in Love)”

Azalea and Magnolia Halls are two of the nicest dorms on campus, so if you live there, chances are you love it. These residence halls are known for their modern suite-style rooms, bright common areas, and central campus location. Almost everything on campus is a 5-10-minute walk. Living there means you get a comfortable space while still being surrounded by a really social community.

That’s why “So Easy (To Fall in Love)” fits the Magnolia and Azalea vibe so well. This song is one of Dean’s top hits for a reason. It has a dreamy, romantic, upbeat vibe, and celebrates the idea that love shouldn’t be complicated: it should be natural and effortless.

Magnolia and Azalea residents give off that same energy. You’re social, confident, and fun. Living there makes it so easy to fall in love with FSU and dorm life.

Deviney & Dorman – “Be My Own Boyfriend”

If you live in Dorman or Deviney Halls, you probably have the ideal balance of independence and social life. These dorms sit right in the middle of campus, which makes it easy to get to all of your favorite spots.

“Be My Own Boyfriend” matches the Dorman and Deviney vibe because residents are confident and self-sufficient but still love to be around their friends. They know how to do their own thing, like study at Strozier or grab a late-night snack, but they also bring the fun energy that makes dorm life so memorable. Living there means you’ve mastered the balance between independence and community, which is exactly the vibe this song gives.

Jennie Murphree Hall – “OK Love You Bye”

Jennie Murphree Hall is cozy and full of personality, yet sometimes forgotten, just like this song. Both the dorm and song are truly underrated. Jennie Murphree is one of the historic residence halls at FSU, built in 1921 and renovated later. Because of its location and smaller community, residents tend to have a quieter and more close-knit vibe.

“Ok Love You Bye” completely fits this residence hall. The song has a laid-back, confident energy about knowing when to step away and focus on yourself. Murphree residents appreciate quiet nights in, study sessions, and having their own space.

Landis – “A Couple Minutes”

Landis Hall has the classic FSU charm: it’s historic, aesthetic, fun, and it’s located right in the heart of campus. Residents there can appreciate quiet moments, meaningful conversations, and soaking in the little things, which matches the tone of this song.

“A Couple Minutes” has a reflective and calm energy. It’s the kind of song that makes you want to take a moment to pause, think, and reconnect with life. Living in Landis often feels the same way. I know whenever I walk past Landis, I always take a moment to realize how grateful I am to be here. Seeing all the students out on Landis Green enjoying life is truly something to cherish.

Wildwood – “Dive”

If you live in Wildwood Hall, you’re definitely the friend who’s always down for anything. Late-night food run? Sure! Grocery shopping? Yeah, why not? Living in Wildwood means you’re in one of the newer dorms, but it still has that old charm. One of the other major pros of Wildwood is its proximity to the stadium.

“Dive” reflects Wildwood residents because you’re the type to dive headfirst into college life. Whether it’s game days, club meetings, or spontaneous nights with friends, you’re always ready to take the leap and make memories.

Salley – “The Hardest Part”

We all know Salley Hall isn’t the most popular dorm, but living in Salley builds character. It’s the oldest dorm on campus and has a very unique layout. The two bedrooms are connected to a shared living and study space, as well as a bathroom. This creates a mix of privacy and constant bonding. Although the conditions may not be the best, the friendships you form there are truly unforgettable.

“The Hardest Part” fits Salley perfectly. This dorm may not have been the one you wanted, but everyone who lives there learns to make the most of it. Whether it’s the cramped bedroom, leaky pipes, or loud next-door neighbors, you know that sometimes the hardest parts of college end up creating the best memories.

Ragans – “Let Alone the One You Love”

If you live in Ragans Hall, you’re probably an upperclassman who loves living on campus. This hall has apartment-style dorms that a ton of people choose to live in. The residents of Ragans tend to have a quieter, more grown-up dorm experience than the traditional freshman halls.

“Let Alone the One You Love” matches this vibe because it reflects on relationships and self-worth. It has a more mature and thoughtful tone compared to Dean’s more upbeat songs. Ragans’ residents give off that same energy. They enjoy having their own space, being on campus, cooking in the kitchen, and spending time with a smaller group of close friends. Living in Ragans means learning how to balance independence, relationships, and responsibilities.

Each dorm has a unique vibe, and so does each Olivia Dean song. If you haven’t heard these songs before, give them a listen to see if they go along with your FSU dorm experience.

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