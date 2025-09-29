FSU’s Newest Noles: The Campus Cockroaches

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anyone who has set foot on FSU’s campus is probably familiar with the horror induced by a certain brown-bodied, multi-legged creature. Cockroaches have grown far too familiar with living alongside other FSU students, and it’s nearly impossible to walk to class without coming toe-to-toe with one of these skittish creatures. I’ve even had to play hopscotch on my early morning runs to avoid crushing them as they all suddenly decide that they want to “exercise” with me.

This year is my third year at FSU, and although they were noticeable before, there’s no denying the increased number of campus roaches. They’re competing with the incoming freshman for the biggest class size, and we’re left wondering why they’re more abundant now than in the years past.

Cockroaches are drawn to warm, humid environments, something that Florida has no shortage of. More extreme weather conditions, such as heavy rains or long dry spells, can even force them to seek shelter in your air-conditioned classroom or dorm. This, however, is a disruption to their habits and a good example of their adaptability. Roaches thrive because they're adaptable. Their most common adaptations enable them to have a broad diet and an impressive ability to stay hidden when they choose. More frightening, however, is how their behaviors can adapt to different situations. For example, cockroaches are nocturnal bugs; hence, their increased activity around campus at night which helps them safely search for food while avoiding daytime dangers. Another reason for their sheer numbers is their high rate of reproduction. Cockroaches breed year-round, ensuring a relatively stable population. Climate and global warming also play a large role in how quickly they're able to reproduce. The warmer temperatures can accelerate their metabolic cycles and increase their reproductive rate, which means roaches are multiplying at an alarming pace. Like most creatures, cockroaches go where there's a lot of food available. Florida's rainfall produces plenty of decaying vegetation to feast on, making FSU's landscaping the perfect cockroach buffet. Even when chemicals or insecticides reduce access to plants, students provide no shortage of trash for roaches to sift through. What does this all mean? Unfortunately for FSU's campus, the odds are very stacked against us in this battle with cockroach populations. The university uses an organic approach to pest control and avoids pesticides, which is great for sustainability but less helpful for roach sightings. Incoming colder weather should help decrease their activity, but it'll also encourage them to find refuge indoors. Some preventative measures you can take to help avoid this outcome include being aware of any cracks or seams in your home that they can enter from, cleaning up after yourself and storing food products properly, and taking out your trash regularly. There's no shortage of tricks to help in your pursuit of making your home a cockroach-free space.

Ultimately, we’re left with no other option than to embrace our newest peers and accept their prominence on our campus. If you’re especially afraid of the creepy, crawling little things, then it might be best to arrange your schedule so that you’re not out past sunset.

Until then, enjoy the beauty of FSU’s campus. Always be sure to watch your step on your early or late night runs and never rest too easily because the campus cockroaches could be somewhere lurking.

