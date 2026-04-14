Which MCU Character You Are Based on Your Dorm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The dorms of Florida State seem to have their own personalities, aligning with the buildings, restaurants, and iconic locations they’re closest to. It’s a motley crew here on campus, just like the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

There are so many personalities and characters to choose from, but I’ve managed to give each dorm a close match!

Azalea & Magnolia: Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova

Starting strong with the sister dorms , I absolutely had to give them these iconic sisters. Yelena would be Azalea Hall because she’s the younger of the two and would make frequent trips to the Tally Mac Shack. Natasha also fits well with Magnolia Hall, as she was introduced first in the MCU, just like Magnolia is the much older dorm.

Broward: Vision

This dorm has all the closeness to popular places that dorms like Landis get, but it’s more practical and hidden away in a corner, which fits Vision’s introspective nature. Broward is connected to Gilchrist Hall, so the choice of Vision will make a lot of sense when considering who I put down for Gilchrist.

Bryan: Loki

Bryan Hall houses the Exploration and Discovery Living Learning Community (LLC), so what better choice than a shapeshifter? The vibes in Bryan are also fun and mischievous, so Loki is the perfect fit.

Cawthon: Carol Danvers

Home of the Women in Math, Science, and Engineering (WIMSE) and Music LLCs, Cawthon Hall is the natural place for Carol Danvers. The ‘90s soundtrack in Captain Marvel is fantastic, and she was a pilot, which fits into both LLCS.

DeGraff: Peter Quill

You can’t tell me Peter Quill wouldn’t love living in DeGraff Hall because of how close it is to the Tally Strip and McDonald’s. Plus, it’s on the other side of Tennessee Street, which essentially means it’s in outer space compared to the rest of campus.

Deviney & Dorman: Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes

These are also iconic twin dorms close to some great campus locations, so this time I had to go with Sam and Bucky because I love their dynamic so much. These dorms are also newer and more technologically advanced than some of the historical dorms, which reminds me of the technology that goes into Sam’s wings and Bucky’s arm.

Gilchrist: Wanda Maximoff

Gilchrist isn’t quite in the Honors program like Landis, but close to it, just like Wanda was so close to getting her happy ending (sorry guys, I had to). I lived in Gilchrist my freshman year, so I can say with full confidence that it was a great, but underrated, dorm because of its closeness to Landis, The Sweet Shop, and Suwannee Room. It’s a prime hangout spot, which I think Wanda would appreciate.

Jennie Murphree: Clint Barton

Jennie Murphree exudes that sort of chill, relaxed vibe that Clint has as a family man who tends to take a step back from leading. His down-to-earth nature seems a great fit for an underrated gem like Jennie Murphree Hall.

Landis: Stephen Strange

Of course, the Honors dorm had to receive Stephen Strange as their superhero, given his status as a doctor. The dorm’s location overlooking Landis Green also reminds me of the giant window in the Sanctum Sanctorum.

McCollum: Tony Stark

It would be amiss if I didn’t put Tony Stark on the STEM side of campus, and McCollum Hall seemed to fit his vibe well. It’s one of the most sought-after dorms for freshmen because of its apartment style, but I imagine the billionaire Tony Stark would find a way to get a spot.

Ragans: Scott Lang

Scott Lang was already living his own life before he became a superhero, which fits with the upperclassmen who live in Ragans Hall. However, he still loves to have fun and is figuring everything out now that he’s Ant-Man, which makes him a perfect choice for the students at various stages of life in Ragans.

Reynolds: Bruce Banner

This understated and practical dorm seems the perfect choice for Bruce Banner, who prefers to keep to himself, unlike his inner Hulk. Reynolds is also connected to Jennie Murphree and Bryan, which allows for more friendships to form, something I think Bruce would love.

Rogers: Steve Rogers

This was the most obvious choice of all time, given the matching names, but the vibes also match well, too. Rogers Hall is for returning students, and if there’s one thing Steve Rogers loves, it’s coming back, whether it’s post-being-frozen, lapping someone while running, or time-traveling.

Salley: Thor

For the least popular of all FSU dorms, I thought about giving it an equally unpopular character, but ultimately decided to be nice. Now , hear me out about Thor. He’s a god, so he’s several thousand years old, but he keeps up with the times to a degree.

Similarly, Salley isn’t a historic dorm, but it hasn’t been renovated since 2000. Thor is also from Asgard, which is very far from Earth. You know what else is far from everything else on campus? Salley Hall.

Traditions: Nick Fury

As the director and founder of the Avengers, Nick Fury deserves a nice apartment-style dorm like Traditions Hall. He’s also one of the oldest characters on this list, which puts him on a similar level as some of the upperclassmen.

Wildwood: Peter Parker

In my mind, nothing says freshman experience like Wildwood Hall, probably because I spent my orientation there and because it’s so close to iconic FSU places like Doak Campbell Stadium, the Leach Recreation Center, and the Askew Student Life Center. There’s no better place to put Spider-Man, the youngest hero on this list, than in a fun-loving community like Wildwood.

Even though we may not have real superheroes on campus, I’ll still be living every day as if I’m a member of the Avengers, especially while I wait in anticipation for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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