The 4 Most Insane Things I’ve Seen on Landis Green

Landis Green has to be one of the most iconic spots on FSU’s campus, at least for me. It’s an open stretch of grass that’s filled with the idea of “college life chaos,” where everything somehow happens all at once. I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one who thinks so. Students, Tallahassee locals, and even the squirrels love Landis Green!

Casual football games, tanning sessions, frisbee tosses, impromptu picnics, and even Nerf gun battles all occur right at the heart of campus. If it can happen outside, it’s probably happened here. Take it from me; after living in Landis Hall last year with a perfect view overlooking the green, I’ve seen a lot of things happen.

Here are a few of the craziest and unforgettable things I’ve observed happening on Landis Green:

The Snow Fort View this post on Instagram If you’re an FSU student, there’s no way to forget about the snow that took over Tallahassee. In January 2024, FSU shut down for almost an entire week because of a crazy snowstorm (at least, crazy for Florida residents). Students basically turned Landis Green into their very own snow playground. Snowball fights, snowmen, and sliding in laundry baskets down the sidewalk were the most popular student activities during snow week! My favorite part, though, was a full-on snow fort built by students. Someone, I wish I knew who because they deserve an award, stacked these perfect snow blocks and built a mini igloo on Landis Green. It became an iconic photoshoot area for almost a week, and it was amazing while it lasted! Nerf Gun Fights View this post on Instagram So, one night around 7 or 8 p.m., I was walking back from Suwannee Dining Hall, and suddenly there was chaos everywhere! People were sprinting across Landis Green, hiding behind trees, and launching Nerf darts. I truly had no idea what was happening. Turns out, it was actually a club called Humans vs. Zombies. Every Thursday from 7–9 p.m., they host a live-action game using Nerf toys. At first, I was lowkey terrified, but after realizing it was all in good fun, I wanted to join in on the fun! Saxophone Serenades Okay, this one’s less “insane” and radiates more main character energy. Every so often, when you’re walking by Strozier late at night, you’ll hear people playing the saxophone. Not bad practice noise, but beautiful, angelic music. I’ve seen small bands set up outside too, just vibing and playing to whoever happens to walk by. It’s one of these little things that makes campus feel alive and like a real FSU soundtrack! Monkeys? If you’ve ever walked through Landis Green on a Wednesday, you know it’s peak chaos. It’s filled with vendors, student orgs, and random tables selling jewelry or handing out stickers. It’s all obviously thanks to the infamous Market Wednesday. However, sometimes, in the middle of all that, there’s a full-on zoo, like actual zoo animals. I’ve seen turtles, snakes, birds, and yes, even monkeys. They were just casually hanging out on campus. Nothing quite prepares you for walking to class half-asleep and locking eyes with a monkey!

“If these walls could talk,” but in this case, it’s if the grass could speak, I know it would have even crazier stories from the past. Whether you walk by Landis Green every day or only remember it from orientation, it’s a beautiful part of campus that you should take in with or without all the liveliness!

