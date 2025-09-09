This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 1999 movie 10 Things I Hate About You has been a favorite of mine for years. It’s a retelling of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew set in a 1990s American high school, and it’s a movie that many people love because of its comedy and brilliant storytelling.

I first watched 10 Things I Hate About You when I was in high school, and I’ve been making my friends watch it with me ever since. From seeing it at the on-campus movie theater, the Askew Student Life Center (ASLC), during my freshman year, to when my study abroad flatmates in London and I watched it this past summer, hooked is an understatement.

However, I couldn’t help but wonder what the characters from 10 Things I Hate About You would be majoring in if they were students at FSU. Here is which 10 Things I Hate About You character you are based on your FSU major.

Women’s Studies: Kat Stratford

If your major is Women’s Studies, congratulations, you’re Kat Stratford! In the movie, Kat is confident in herself and speaks out against societal conventions she disagrees with. She’s a staunch feminist, and she’s very strongly opinionated.

Kat would be the perfect Women’s Studies major because of her passion for gender equality. She’d enjoy studying how society impacts gender roles and norms, as well as how these relate to identity. Kat would work to promote social equity and raise awareness about how we can elevate female voices.

Criminology: Patrick Verona

Criminology majors would be Patrick Verona. Since Patrick can seem intimidating at first, rumors are floating around about him throughout the movie. Many believe that he’s been in juvie and committed a slew of crimes.

Although all these rumors turn out to be false, Patrick has a tough exterior that I think would lend itself well to the field of criminology, particularly in understanding crime and behavior. He’s a very perceptive character, and his understanding of human nature would be a good asset for him.

Retail Entrepreneurship: Bianca Stratford

Bianca’s major would definitely be Retail Entrepreneurship, so if that’s your major, consider yourself a Bianca. She’s very stylish and would thrive in the fashion industry.

Throughout the movie, Bianca wears outfits that are both trendy and feminine, perfectly reflecting her personality and showcasing her self-expression. Whenever I watch 10 Things I Hate About You, the costumes I find myself most drawn to are always Bianca’s (except for her tragically ugly prom dress). I think that she would eventually end up working in fashion merchandising.

French: Cameron

Students who major in French would be Cameron. He’s a sweet guy who learns French just so he can tutor his crush, Bianca, giving him a reason to talk to her.

While he may not be deeply passionate about French, I think the major would suit him. French is often called the “language of love,” which would be perfect for Cameron, as he is a romantic at heart. I imagine that he would one day visit France and go sailing there, just like he wanted to do with Bianca.

Management: Michael

Management majors would, without a doubt, be Michael. He’s the mastermind behind the plot of the movie, managing those around him.

He helps Cameron adjust to their high school and orchestrates a plan to help him find a way to date Bianca. Michael leads the charge in finding someone for Kat to date, someone to pay Patrick, and in managing everyone’s actions and expectations. He uses some serious brain power to negotiate, lead, and supervise the whole scheme, driving forward the plot of the movie.

Marketing: Joey

If your major is Marketing, I’m sorry to say it, but your 10 Things I Hate About You character would be Joey.

I promise I don’t hate marketing majors. I chose to match Joey to marketing because of his ability to craft his image through his modeling career. I think that Joey would decide to major in marketing because he’s interested in modeling for promotional materials, only to arrive in class and realize how much work goes into the actual major and that it has nothing to do with what he thought it did.

Joey would also probably have an unofficial minor in being a frat boy. Although, if I’m being honest, I think Joey would try to go right into his modeling career rather than attending a university.

Honorable Mentions

I wanted to include a few honorable mentions for some more minor characters. If your major is Creative Writing, then you would be the guidance counsellor, Ms. Perky. During her scenes, she’s always typing away at her computer, writing her romance novel. Her creativity and passion for writing would be well-applied to a Creative Writing major.

If you’re an Accounting major, you would be Bogey Lowenstein. He’s a quintessential stereotypical business major, down to the preppy wardrobe and golfing. He might be best remembered for throwing a “future MBAs-only” party that everyone in school crashes.

Literature, Media, and Culture majors would be Mandella, Kat’s Shakespeare-obsessed best friend. From her Shakespeare-inspired wardrobe to her declaration that she and Shakespeare are “involved,” Mandella would be a very passionate literature student.

If you haven’t watched 10 Things I Hate About You, I strongly encourage you to do so! Grab some friends, make some popcorn, and settle in for a truly great movie.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!