man and woman kissing on stairs
Photo by Eduardo Pastor from Unsplash
Culture > Entertainment

’10 Things I Hate About You’ Is Objectively One Of The Best Rom-Coms

Mia Popovic
For as long as I can remember, 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) has always been my favorite rom-com. From the classic 90s high school vibe to the heartwarming plotlines of the characters, the film is truly captivating.

One of my favorite parts of the movie is the quintessential 90s vibe it captures so well. I feel like I am transported back in time because of the hip outfits and the alternative music featured in the film. The main character, Kat Stratford, has an iconic wardrobe that is made up of items like chunky sandals and layered clothing. All of which are essential in conveying the era and the lifestyle of a grunge teen.

person holding a black vinyl record
Photo by Skylar Sahakian from Unsplash

Another aspect of the movie that I love is the slow-burn relationship between Kat and her love interest, Patrick Verona. Their relationship demonstrates relatable aspects of real-life connections, showing that while growing closer to someone can be rocky at times, there is still a chance for a happily ever after. The couple certainly experiences their ups and downs, but the film ends on a high note.

women holding hands
Photo by ????????? ????????? from Pexels

The other love connection happening in the movie is between Kat’s younger sister, Bianca, and the new student at school, Cameron. I love this plotline because Cameron is depicted as a hopeless romantic who will do anything to gain Bianca’s attention. He even goes as far as learning French to tutor her, just so he can be in her vicinity.

Cameron’s character displays the lengths that a person will go to for love, even when the other person doesn’t initially reciprocate. This heartwarming plotline truly completes the movie.

heart shaped neon sign
Photo by Designecologist

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) has never failed to put a smile on my face. Without a doubt, this film will continue to be my favorite rom-com of all time.

What’s your favorite rom-com?

