Where to Lock in When Campus Locks You Out

With spring break coming up, many people are hurriedly making plans. While so many students chose to go home for the week, others may be stuck in Tallahassee. If this is you, you might need a place to get some work done, especially with modified hours for many on-campus spots and most of the buildings being closed.

While concentrating on a to-do list at a coffee shop or a lunch spot might be doable, sometimes people may prefer the FSU campus atmosphere to get work done. Here’s a self-compiled list of spots that are open 24/7, 365 days a year.

Carothers Hall Seating

One place that omits the university atmosphere while always staying open is the seating on the right of Carothers Hall. Located under blowing trees and next to a pathway to the James Jay Love Building, this spot offers a place to be alone on a quiet campus while also enjoying the occasional view of a passerby.

Argo Tea Seating

The next place to lock in takes us to the other side of campus, next to Landis Green. If you enjoy more foot traffic on the less-crowded-than-usual campus, this might be for you. The seating for Argo Tea outside the Shore’s building provides a less nature-surrounded area to avoid distraction, but offers passers-by an opportunity to enjoy Landis Green’s well-known greenery.

Mina Jo Powell Green

If you prefer even more nature, to be surrounded by it, Mino Jo Powell Green might be for you. Surrounded by trees, the area encases you in the clearing of a forest, providing benches to sit and lots of room to put down a blanket to lie on.

Near Westcott

Some prefer a fuller nature setting, though, which may lead them a few steps away, right next to Westcott Fountain and the Kellogg Research Building. This area features benches and walkways, enclosed completely by trees and bushes.

Near FSU Labyrinth

Another place to work is by the FSU Labyrinth, between the FSU College of Medicine and the Psychology Department Building. If you’re looking for a change in scenery, this area is on the opposite side of campus and offers a variety of areas with benches.

King Life Sciences Building

Just a short walk away is the King Life Sciences Building, which, though it may be locked, provides spots outside to prop you up with your laptop. This area is covered and gives a pavilion feel that could convince someone they’re indoors.

Stone Building

Still on the left side of campus, the Stone Building hides a more secluded spot towards the back. If you’re looking for a study spot where you don’t want to be bothered at all, this might be the one for you.

Near the Health and Wellness Center

If you do wish to see more people, the area just outside the FSU Health and Wellness Center has benches, tables, and running water. It’s right next to South Woodward Avenue and serves as part of the walkway to the Student Union, providing a place for people to walk by.

Even if the campus isn’t closed, these places serve as a collection of outside study spots, many of which experience less foot traffic than others. With class in session, places such as the FSU Labyrinth still experience less attention than those by Landis Green.

Next time you’re stuck in Tallahassee and need to get some work done, and other places just aren’t cutting it for you, keep this list in mind!

