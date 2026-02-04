Where to Get Cool Girl FSU Merch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Personally, I’m not one to just grab an FSU tee from the Student Union and call it a day. I’ve been on the hunt for something different with my FSU merchandise collection since I started at FSU, and I’m done gatekeeping.

Here are some cool girl FSU outfit finds! I like to employ both online and in-person shopping tactics, so whether you plan on leaving the house to scavenge or you just want to browse from the comfort of your couch, there’s a place for everyone.

Barefoot Campus Outfitter

​In College Town, across the street from Madison Social, Barefoot Campus Outfitter is a great store with lots of FSU merch. Their jewelry really stands out to me as something different from other FSU stores. I’ve found an FSU enewton bracelet there!

They also have lots of cool cut-up tees in a few different styles. It’s walking distance from campus, so next time you want to take a little walk, definitely check it out.

Otherside Vintage

Located in Railroad Square, Otherside Vintage is like Depop in real life. They have a couple designated FSU racks in the middle of the garage portion of the store, but don’t forget to check out the $5 bins!

There are a lot of FSU clothing options, and they’re always cycling in new items, so if you don’t find much the first time, you’ll have better luck the next time around! In addition to wearables, I’ve seen cool FSU wall decorations, vintage pennants, and other fun FSU merch trinkets.

Edikted

I really like looking at the Edikted website for garnet clothes because they have so many different styles! A lot of their designs are aimed towards college girls as well, with tons of going-out types of tops, which are perfect for a tailgate or a hot gameday.

Just go to the website, pick the color filter options of red, yellow, and gold, and browse to your heart’s content. They have a lot of sales throughout the year to the point that every time I’ve shopped the website, everything I picked out was on sale.

This site is great because there are plenty of shirt options, but there’s also fun-colored shorts, skirts, and pants, which I feel like are harder to find in garnet and gold.

Capital Circle Goodwill

I think that this is the best Goodwill in Tallahassee in general, but also for finding preloved FSU merch! In the men’s clothing section, there’s a ton of FSU sweatshirts and T-shirts! This is a great place to get shirts to upcycle since they’ll be on the cheaper side. In addition to Goodwill, for thrifting merch, I’d also recommend City Walk Thrift or Salvation Army.

Depop

​By searching FSU on Depop brings up so many options! Vintage FSU Nike sweatshirts, garnet sets, red and gold going out tops & body suits, and so many more unique FSU clothing pieces! There are also some pages that make custom merchandise.

​I’ve found that Depop is a really easy way to find one-of-a-kind pieces and basics that work for all your school spirit needs. There are a lot of people who buy a new top, wear it once, and decide to sell it on Depop.

​If there’s something that’s trending that’s on the pricey side from Edikted or Urban Outfitters, for example, chances are someone is selling it on Depop for a super discounted price. Alternatively, this is also a really easy platform to get rid of your old merch and sell it to someone who will love it!

