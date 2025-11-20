Where to Find Fruit Trees on FSU’s Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The secrecy surrounding the locations of FSU’s fruit trees makes them considerably difficult to find for the general public; the various fig, citrus, and berry plants are like the forbidden fruit. However, any enthusiastic and particularly knowledgeable gardener could point out these trees on a walk, because they’re actually just hiding in plain sight.

Citrus Trees

There’s a multitude of citrus trees on campus, and during spring, you can smell the blooms from a mile away. There are also several varieties of these trees on campus! FSU boasts a large tangerine tree on the west side of Fisher Lecture Hall; there’s a grapefruit right outside Wildwood Hall 2, and the Honors Scholars and Fellows building is surrounded by enough Satsuma orange and tangelo trees to fill an entire grove.

The trick actually lies in identifying the citrus trees, since the majority of unripe citrus fruits just resemble large limes, which they definitely aren’t. The leaves of each tree are often proportional to the size of the actual fruit, despite how similar they all look. When identifying citrus trees, it may be helpful to consult resources like iNaturalist, which compares photos of the plant against a database and then lets others suggest potential identifications.

Banana Trees

The banana trees on campus generally bear fruit earlier in the fall semester at FSU , and they’re located right on the east side of Moore Auditorium. These tall, leafy trees often cover a bench next to Moore, creating the perfect little shady study spot. The variety of bananas grown on FSU’s campus is referred to as Dwarf Cavendish, and the bizarre-looking flowers are definitely worth a trip when fruiting. Be careful only to pick ripe bananas and make sure there are plenty left over for others.

Fig Trees

The fig trees are probably the most abundant on campus and the easiest to recognize. They have large, lobed leaves that resemble those of maple trees. There are many fig trees located on the west side of Fisher Lecture Hall, and on the east side, there are two larger ones on either side of the tangerine tree that was previously mentioned. The Thaggard Building also has a fig tree right outside; while it looks a little barren in winter, the leaves and small figs dotting the branches are unmistakable.

Loquat Trees

Loquats are my favorite “eat-off-the-tree” fruit that I’d find in my neighborhood, so I’m excited to share where to find these pitted beauties on campus. Directly across from the Dirac Science Library, right next to the entrance to Dittmer Science Lab, there are several towering loquat trees that fruit in late winter to early spring. Loquats are pitted and taste like sour mangoes; they’re also generally pretty small and are easy to peel if you don’t like the bitter taste of the skin.

Pear Trees

There’s one pear tree that I’ve walked past on campus, and the fruits it produces are large and juicy. This tree blends in with others around it, so it’s better to take someone experienced with you or be open to getting a second opinion. FSU’s FlordaHome Pear tree can be found by the south side of the Spirit Way parking garage, across the street from the Seminole Soccer Complex. It has large glossy leaves, and the pears themselves will start to ripen in summer.

It’s important to consider where you’re picking fruit from and how much you’re taking. Many foragers encourage people to stay away from fruits and berries in areas that get sprayed with pesticides or are on popular dog walking trails.

If you want to try the fruit on campus, rumor has it that FSU’s edible landscaping is free for any student to sample. If you’d like to learn more about gardening and landscaping, students and organizations can get involved with the Seminole Organic Garden by renting a garden bed.

