What’s up With FSU’s New Course Scheduling Tool? Why Stellic Is a Game-Changer

Unless you’ve been living under a rock and have not attempted to plan your summer or fall 2025 coursework (I want whatever Type B personality you have), then you know that FSU is switching platforms for course registration. Everyone, welcome the new girl, Stellic.

No big deal, right? Wrong — this couldn’t have been done at a worse time. As students, we have limited time to master a whole new platform, all while beating everyone else to limited seats in classes. Girl, let me just buckle my seatbelt.

However, I have spent a lot of time getting to know Stellic. While intimidating at first, this platform is genius!

Let me walk you through the basics of scheduling classes and the intricate new features that make Stellic a course registration game-changer.

Scheduling Classes

When logging into the myFSU portal, click “Future” under the “My Courses” box at the top middle of your home page. Click “Plan Your Classes” under the fall or summer 2025 semester.

This will open a brand-new window and welcome you to Stellic. Note the features listed: plan your degree, track your degree progress, schedule your semester (these surprise Mouskatools that will help us later), and click continue through the following questionnaire boxes.

Click “Schedule Summer/Fall 2025” on the left-hand menu. On the right-hand side, click “Add Courses.” From here, you can search for a course by a specific name, using its three-letter and four-digit name or the proper name of the course.

Your other option is to use the “Search Courses” feature. This is insane; you can now look for classes based on semester, campus, requirements, open seats, instructors, attributes, and number of credits, all in one place. Also, you can add a search filter to ensure you have met all the prerequisites and co-requisites for a class.

Click on the course you want and allow it to repopulate on the right-hand dashboard. It’ll state the course name in a uniquely colored box and say, “Unspecified Section.” You have two options from here: sort the times and dates by hand for direct control over your schedule or load all your needed courses using the steps above and click “Auto Generate Schedule.”

To select by hand, click the course’s drop-down arrow at the bottom right of the specific box. Scroll through the available times and select the one you like. Once selected, the schedule will automatically update in the middle of the screen.

Under the auto-generated schedule feature, you can lock certain section times you like and auto-generate around those sections. You can plug in preferred times, number of classes in a day, preferred days of the week, and your preferred campus.

You can also add personal “Activities” to your calendar to visualize your time. I recommend adding job, internship, club, or organization blocks to your schedule to make it the most accurate version for you!

There is even an option to export potential schedules to your calendar. Another cool feature is the ability to “Request to Review Plan” so that your advisor is sent your academic schedule to receive feedback and ensure you are on track for graduation.

Home Page

The old system was confusing and spread out, with a mix of Schedule Assistant (the old course registration program), the undergraduate degree tracker, the class search feature, and Student Central versus Campus Connect. With Stellic, it’s all there; even a direct link to Campus Connect!

I recommend looking at the left-hand menu from top to bottom to become familiar with the platform.

The home page gives a basic overview of your current graduation track, schedule, GPA, and, most importantly, enrollment dates and general FSU dates, like the last day of classes.

Track Progress Page

This page is amazing! It helps you assess what credits you’ve completed and where you need to go. Next to any section for a major requirement, like “Internship and Electives,” click and explore the “constraints.” The constraints will outline the exact requirements and classes that will fulfill the major requirement, all in one place.

To all my communications majors, no more searching “CICOM” on the class search page. It is now listed under the Elective section’s constraints. So much easier for navigation!

Plan Your Path Page

This page is nearly identical to the old Undergraduate Degree Progress site. It breaks down each semester, reviewing what you’ve taken in the past and what you plan to take in the future.

Once you plan your courses and navigate back to the progress tracker, it’ll list all of your corresponding planned classes to the requirements they fulfill. For example, if you plan a major elective in spring 2026, it’ll appear under your major’s required elective section as a planned course.

No more switching between services, Stellic has it all. When planning your classes, you can add specific courses, search by requirement, and even plug in potential future activities to keep yourself organized.

Bonus: the bottom of this page lists all your transfer credits. If you would like to assess these without digging into your academic transcripts on Student Central, this is the place to do it!

Explore Pages

The Explore section has three subsections: courses, pathways, and programs.

Courses are where you can browse for courses to plan. You can browse by instructor, attributes, department, availability, pre-requisite clearing, semester, and location. Click on a course to view the available times for past and upcoming semesters, check the course description, and check for prerequisites. Best of all, it states what the course counts for regarding different requirements (like diversity credits).

If you look up your major in the pathways section, it can show you the potential map to graduation or what classes to take in which semesters. While many advisors recommend you don’t base your programming on this alone and that you should always meet with an advisor for your specific needs, it’s good to understand a general timeline.

You can compare your progress to any major in the programs section. If you’re considering switching to a different major, this section will help you know what you have completed and what more you need to continue with a new major. It’s a great “what if” scenario tool.

Wrapping it Up

The section ” Quick Links ” at the bottom of the left-hand Stellic menu has excellent resources such as an advisor search, academic program guide, academic calendar, Campus Connect link, and help site.

Working through Stellic page by page helped me understand the ropes, so I highly recommend you do the same. Happy class planning!

