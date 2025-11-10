Everything to Know About the ASLC’s Showing of ‘A Minecraft Movie’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you seen A Minecraft Movie yet? Are you going back for a second or third time? For major fans, the Askew Student Life Center (ASLC) at FSU hosted a free showing of Warner Bros. Pictures’ A Minecraft Movie for students! This event took place on Saturday, Nov. 8, with doors opening at 9 p.m.

So, what should you know about both the ASLC and A Minecraft Movie?

A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4, with a run time of an hour and 41 minutes (or 101 minutes). As you’d expect, it’s based on the blocky sandbox video game Minecraft. It includes a live-action setting and a Minecraft-based, block-shaped, animated setting. The movie is known for its celebrity cast, including Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Jennifer Coolidge. On top of this, you probably know the meme-worthy scenes of the film that have gone viral online, including “Chicken Jockey”, “Flint and Steel”, “As a child I yearned for the mines,” and so many more.

The story involves a group of humans being sucked into a Minecraft portal, starting their journey alongside fan-favorite character Steve. This may seem like a silly movie, but there are emotional aspects to it as well, such as familial bonding, betrayal, and true love. A Minecraft Movie also paid tribute to the famous Minecraft YouTuber TechnoBlade, who passed away from cancer in 2022.

The ASLC

The ASLC didn’t just show the movie, but, beginning at 5 p.m. on Nov. 8, there were Minecraft-themed activities such as Mining and Chalk, crafts, karaoke, and a scavenger hunt. Mining and Chalk, the scavenger hunt, and crafts went on all day. Limited activities like Open World and Creative Mode Server went from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Other events overlapped at times, like the Hunger Games and Minecraft YouTube videos at 5 p.m., then the Bedwars Tournament at 7 p.m., and the ASLC ended the line of activities with karaoke at 7:30 p.m. This was undoubtedly a great way to spend your Saturday, and it was completely free to FSU students.

FInal reminders

Now that you know the basics of the movie and the activities of the ASLC, even though the movie was already shown, here are some vital tips and friendly reminders for moviegoers attending ASLC screenings. Speaking from personal experience, the lines get long, so go early!

The doors for this event opened at 9 p.m. and the show began at 10 p.m. A safe bet, in my opinion, may be to go an hour early, so get in line at 8 p.m. for a 10 p.m. showing. Especially for a popular film such as A Minecraft Movie, expect the line to be lengthy and for the movie to reach capacity if you arrive too late.

The ASLC has made it clear that “no excessive objects are allowed” in the theater. This likely includes things like weapons, things that obstruct your identity like costume masks, or something that could be used to cause a disruption, such as pickaxes, helmets, noise makers, or even a live chicken.

Movies shown here are completely free for students; just make sure to bring your FSUID card. If you’re not a student, tickets are $6 for General Admission and $3 for faculty, staff, and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee State College (TSC) students. Snacks and concessions are sold at very reasonable prices, especially when considering regular movie theater prices.

Hopefully, this is all the information you need to have a fun, and hopefully, successful viewing of A Minecraft Movie at the ASLC!

