What to Know Before Attending an FSU Circus Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Only one college in the United States has a circus with their own big top, and it’s FSU!

The FSU Flying High Circus (FHC) makes me feel super proud to be a Seminole. The FHC has a long and fascinating history, starting back in 1947 with Jack Haskin, the same year FSU became a co-ed institution. The Circus is one of the timeless traditions that are essential to the Garnet and Gold.

The FHC is back for its 79th annual Spring Show Series, Tall Tales, with performances from April 3 through April 18. Tall Tales is also the first new production to use FSU’s new big top tent, which was installed in 2025. The Circus is entirely student-run, which makes this even more impressive.

Students from all majors come together to make the show happen, contributing far beyond just performing. When I went to see the Circus once, they introduced students in the FHC with very unexpected majors, like engineering and nursing.

With this in mind, if you’re an FSU student dying to attend a show, here’s what you should know:

Getting Tickets

general admission

Tickets for the Circus are easy to get, but there’s some important information that you should know. For those who don’t mind facing uncertainty, you could potentially purchase a ticket at no cost, but buying one gives a sense of security.

Ticket distribution starts an hour and a half before each show, and gates open one hour prior. If you’d like to be guaranteed a seat, then buying tickets beforehand is a safer option. General admission tickets range from around $15 to $29, and on the day of the show, they can increase up to $32. Paid seating is assigned, so booking early is a must.

Student tickets

Acquiring these tickets might seem easy, like common sense; however, I almost paid for tickets the first time I went to the FHC. FSU students can get free tickets in Section B only, but these are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis in person at the Circus ticket booth.

If you want to “gamble” and hope for the best, this is an option worth pursuing. However, showing up to the ticket booth at least an hour early is ideal. Also, don’t forget that you must show your FSU ID to receive a ticket. It’d be a shame to wait for tickets, only to have left your FSU ID at home.

Early bird gets the worm

As I’ve emphasized, if you want to be guaranteed your preferred tickets, the best time to get them, if you haven’t already, is now. At least, if you want to choose your ideal date.

While there are some performances with a good amount of availability, seating can quickly become limited. If the specific date matters to you, I suggest getting on it. Whether a student ticket or general admission, purchase the ticket as early as possible.

If you want to get the most out of your FSU experience, consider arriving early enough to walk around campus and enjoying the atmosphere surrounding the tent.

Packing Mistakes To Avoid

Each person is allowed one clear bag and one small purse into the Circus. Avoid bringing large tote bags or backpacks that you might bring to class to the Circus. It’s also important to remember that you’re only allowed to bring plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags.

Oddly enough, umbrellas aren’t allowed, so hopefully it’s not raining. Either way, leave it at home!

FInal thoughts: Flying High at the Circus

The FHC gives everyone a chance to experience something unique and exciting. This Circus continues to evolve with new ideas and has a rich history. Each act is made up of both traditional and new ideas, whether it’s a stunt performed while hanging from the trapeze or a series of jugglers expertly handling their props.

When you follow these simple tips, you’ll be prepared to thoroughly enjoy every single moment at the Circus. I can’t wait to see the show with my own eyes on April 11. If you can’t make it this semester, the Circus has lots in store, typically around Halloween.

If you get some inspiration, remember that all you need to audition for the Circus is to be enrolled at FSU; no experience is necessary! Anyone can apply, so maybe get ready to twirl your baton, but for now, enjoy the show.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!