Former Circus President Cooper Garrard Talks the Big Top’s Big Return

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For generations of FSU students, the FSU Flying High Circus has been one of the University’s most unique and beloved traditions. Largely student-run, the Circus brings together performers, technicians, and leaders who work behind the scenes to create an experience unlike anything else on campus.

Under the iconic big top, students train for months to perform aerial acts, acrobatics, and stunts, all while balancing classes and the demands of college life.

In 2024, that tradition faced an unexpected challenge when a tornado tore through Tallahassee and destroyed the beloved tent, leaving many members of the community wondering what the future of the Circus would look like. Despite the sudden loss, though, the spirit of the Circus never disappeared.

Now, as the Circus prepares for its first spring show in the newly restored tent, former president Cooper Garrard reflects on his journey with the Circus, his experiences in leadership, and the resilience of the Circus community during one of its most challenging moments.

Her Campus (HC): The Flying High Circus seems to offer so many different things. What first drew you to the Circus at FSU?

Cooper Garrard (CG): After competing in artistic gymnastics for eight years, I wanted to continue doing something acrobatic going into college. My dad was also in the Circus when he was a student, and he told me how amazing his time was in the Circus!

HC: What advice would you give to students who might be thinking about joining the Circus?

CG: Don’t be afraid to try out! It can be intimidating to join new spaces and easy to compare yourself to others, but just do what you know how to do. Everyone who joins the Circus has something unique to offer, and you don’t need to be qualified in all areas to be a part of it!

HC: What made you want to take on a leadership role and eventually become Circus President?

CG: After my second year of being in the Circus, my love for being a cast member had grown so much, and I wanted to be a part of it even more. I knew that being on the executive board for the Circus was rewarding to all the people I had seen be a part of it, and was a way for them to contribute to the Circus overall.

HC: You were the Circus’ president for an entire year. What did that involve behind the scenes?

CG: Most of what I did during my year as president was assisting and overseeing event planning. Unfortunately, that year was atypical because we didn’t have any shows or a tent. The executive board members, though, worked hard to try to make the year feel as normal as possible for the cast. I usually would’ve informed the community of social events for the university through email, so I did a lot of email-checking.

HC: How did you balance that with other responsibilities, like school and work?

CG: To be honest, I don’t even know. A severe lack of sleep for sure, but I also learned the importance of priorities and doing things you want to do. I found that dedicating your time to things you truly care about makes the tasks more bearable when they become overwhelming. Having fun things planned (in moderation) also helped me plan things accordingly. Making sacrifices became necessary, too, which I learned to do once the year started.

HC: The tornado that destroyed the circus tent was a huge moment for the FSU community. How did the Circus adapt, and did this change anything regarding your outlook on the Circus and community?

CG: The Circus had to make some changes, but it carried on fairly well in the year. We put on some performances at events like the Club Downunder’s Halloween event and Dance Marathon. Its adaptability certainly made me appreciate the Circus more and realize how special it truly is. I also have huge gratitude towards the community for being so helpful and caring for the Circus. We were all hopeful and knew that even without a tent, we still helped make the Circus.

HC: What would you say that tent means to the Flying High Circus community?

CG: I think when anyone at FSU hears “the FSU’s Flying High Circus,” they think of a big tent — mostly because they say it on every campus tour. It truly is the icon of the Circus and is pivotal to its image. Last year’s events absolutely helped us to appreciate it even more.

HC: Now that the tent has been restored and the Circus is preparing for its first spring show back, what does that moment mean to you?

CG: It’s honestly a little surreal to me. We’ve been focusing on and preparing more and more each day for the shows, and I think once we actually start performing, it’ll sink in. Needless to say, though, I’m ecstatic for all the shows to be back on and for all the cast members to show off what they’ve been working on!

HC: Is there anything new or special that audiences should expect this year, like acts or themes?

CG: For the first time since 2020, we’re putting on a brand-new theme! Different music, different costumes, different everything!

HC: Speaking of acts, tell me about yours!

CG: I do flying trapeze, juggling, and rola bola!

HC: Do you have a favorite act to watch that isn’t your own?

CG: Honestly, I love watching all of them; I’m easily impressed. One that I really enjoy watching is Lyra. Lyra is a spinning aerial hoop with two performers on it, and I think it’s so beautiful to watch. All the performers this year have such cool routines, and it really showcases all their flexibility and strength. I also like watching teeter board because it takes a village for that act to come together. I think everyone will be really impressed with all the acts this year.

HC: You’re now a senior, and you’ve been with the Circus from the beginning. Looking back, what does the Flying High Circus mean to you personally?

CG: The Circus has truly been a monumental part of my time at FSU. I’ve had so much fun being part of it and have met some of my best friends through it. I really take so much pride in saying that I’ve been part of it, and I wouldn’t have wanted to be part of any other club! Outside of performing, in my academic and professional pursuits, the Circus has contributed so much through the experience I’ve gained and the passions it’s helped cultivate. It’s also given me a new sense of discipline and a bigger appreciation for people in the performing arts.

As the Flying High Circus prepares to return to the restored tent for its first spring show back, the excitement surrounding the performances is especially palpable. For cast members and audiences alike, this show is the celebration of a community that refused to let a sudden challenge bring that curtain down.

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