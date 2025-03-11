What To Expect During Freshman Orientation at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

For many, freshman orientation is the first glimpse into what college life will look like. Because of that, it can be nerve-wracking, at least it was for me. Not many of my high school classmates decided on Florida State, meaning I had to go through the process alone. Orientation was the first time I had ever been on FSU’s campus.

Many FSU students describe orientation as unbelievably boring. While I completely agree with that, I also know I wouldn’t have a clue about what to do if it wasn’t for help from advisors and other FSU staff during orientation.

I highly encourage everyone to pay attention and utilize the time they give you when signing up for classes. The advisors split you up by major, which is when they help you sign up for classes and organize your schedule.

Schedule Assistant can be highly confusing and complicated at first, so don’t be shy about asking your advisor any questions. I signed up for both my summer and fall classes during this time and could get every class I wanted without any hassle.

However, the hours of lectures can get tedious. If you look around, you’re prone to seeing at least a few teenagers nodding off. While I agree that some parts of the lecture may seem completely useless, it also introduced me to so many clubs and organizations on campus. If you’re interested in Greek life or any other clubs, orientation is a great way to meet people and begin making connections.

After splitting us into random small groups, I met some people in my classes. With most groups being about 10 to 20 people, this was a great way to socialize and I even made new friends before I moved on campus. The people I met in my group coincidentally were my neighbors in the dorm hall!

Some of the activities during these small group sessions may seem silly, but they give you a break from all the boring lectures and help you become more comfortable around your peers. This is also a great time to ask group leaders any questions you may have been scared to ask within the large lecture hall. I found this to be a great way to get insight from current FSU students.

While I opted to stay in a hotel with my parents while in Tallahassee for orientation, I’ve heard many great stories from students who chose to stay in the dorms. For those planning on living in a dorm during the summer or fall semester, orientation is the perfect opportunity to see what dorm life is like and decide whether living in such close quarters with a person is for you. Living in the dorms can provide more of the college experience!

Overall, I have no regrets about attending freshman orientation, and I advise every newcomer to FSU to attend. By making the most of your time, orientation will be over before you know it, and you’ll officially be an FSU student!

