Local Resources for FSU Students Affected by SNAP Cuts

As with all things in college, securing food each week can be a struggle for students. This goes for those not in college, as well — figuring out groceries has always been difficult, especially for those with lower incomes.

Throughout much of our history, there have been ways to ease this struggle. In 1939, the first Food Stamp Program (FSP) was started, which allowed people on relief to buy orange stamps equal to their usual food expenditures, and for every $1 worth of those stamps purchased, they could get 50 cents worth of blue stamps. Those orange stamps could be used to purchase any food, while the blue ones were for foods deemed surplus.

This system was later improved by President John F. Kennedy, following his observation of poverty during his 1960 campaign. In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson expanded the program, proclaiming, “The food stamp plan will be one of our most valuable weapons for the war on poverty.”

With the passage of time came many changes, and today we in the U.S. refer to this colloquially as food stamps, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

What’s Happening with SNAP Now?

The Trump administration recently stated that it’ll restart SNAP using the Department of Agriculture’s contingency fund, but will only pay half the amount that individuals under SNAP would usually get. On Nov. 1, these individuals didn’t receive SNAP benefits as expected, following the USDA’s funding freeze due to the continuing federal government shutdown.

It’s also unclear when people who depend on SNAP will receive these partial funds. The Trump administration has claimed there may be various long delays, again citing the federal government shutdown, which is now our longest shutdown in U.S. history.

On Nov. 6, though, a federal judge ordered the Trump Administration to fully fund SNAP by Friday, Nov. 7. The Justice Department quickly told the court that it would appeal the ruling. Though dating back to the Great Depression, SNAP has never been disrupted in this way.

Most individuals participating in SNAP are children, older adults, and those with disabilities. Although around 3.3 million college students are eligible for SNAP benefits, only one-third of those students actually receive them, due to a lack of awareness, misguided assumptions, and certain requirements. In Leon County alone, over 30,000 families will go without food stamps.

Now that SNAP is looking uncertain, it’s unclear to many people where to go from here.

What Resources are There?

Throughout Tallahassee, there are various ways to save on food, particularly this month. Per an email sent by the USDA, grocery stores are unable to offer discounts for SNAP recipients, but there are many sales and databases available to those who are unsure of what to do.

Grocery Stores and food delivery

Common Ground Books is hosting a Community Grocery Share, which started on Nov. 2. It’s a weekly community grocery share, taking place from 2 to 4 p.m. on 1102 South Adams Street. Little Sunshine Pantries, as well, provides free food in Tallahassee by regularly stocking 19 pantries. They have an interactive map that will let you locate free food near you.

Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket are coming together to not only donate $100,000 to Feeding America but are also offering a Family Meal Deal for Rewards customers, available for around $15. Via DoorDash, SNAP recipients are also offered free delivery and no service fees through the end of the month.

Speaking of DoorDash in general, SNAP recipients are able to have delivery fees waived on one order from certain stores, once you add a valid SNAP/EBT card and use the SNAPDD promo code. DoorDash and 211 Big Bend are also partnering up for Project DASH, which assists those in Tallahassee in need of food. If you can’t make it to a food pantry, you can have boxes of food delivered to your door by a local driver.

Gopuff, a grocery delivery service, is also offering SNAP recipients $50 worth of free groceries through November. Until Nov. 15, you’ll need to use the code SNAPRELIEF1 at checkout, and after that, through the end of the month, the code will be SNAPRELIEF2. Both codes will give you $25 off.

Websites and Social Media

FoodFinder is a free app you can download to find local free food. You can use this app to pinpoint your location and give you a list of options near you, including directions through the website’s map.

Plentiful is another free app that provides local resources, connecting people to agencies and food banks in particular areas. You can download this app or, if you’d rather, you can text “FOOD” to PANTRY (726-879) from your phone. Feeding America is an additional searchable database of 200 food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens near you.

Local Food Banks and Pantries

Feeding Florida is a network of local food banks for all 67 counties in the state, offering a searchable map to help you locate any food banks nearby. As a part of Feeding America, you can utilize the map to find food banks anywhere in Florida.

One major food bank in Leon County is Second Harvest of the Big Bend. It facilitates food distribution throughout the Big Bend area and recently hosted two emergency food distributions. Something closer to home base is FSU’s very own Food for Thought Pantry, which is partnered with Second Harvest of the Big Bend. If you’re an FSU student, this pantry is on the fourth floor of University Center A, open Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FAMU, as well, has begun to offer services six days a week instead of five, and its Student Health Services Food Pantry is open every day except Saturdays to provide free groceries and important items to students.

Can We Help?

When things start to feel totally out of control, as is often the case, there are things we can do to help. On FSU’s campus, there are food drives and donation bins available, and every can or box of food adds up. Local pantries and mutual aid networks are also working hard to fill the gaps left by the shutdown; consider donating, volunteering, or even just talking about it.

It’s easy to feel powerless when the systems put in place to help us falter fail, but community is one of the strongest tools we have. Contributing time, resources, or even awareness can help sustain those most affected, proving that resilience starts close to home.

