What I Have in My Backpack as an FSU Girly

If you’ve ever wondered what an FSU girly actually carries around campus all day, besides stress and an iced coffee I definitely don’t need, welcome! This isn’t a “What’s In My Bag” that exists for aesthetics alone; this is my survival, this is preparation, and this is me being a single inconvenience away from losing my mind — but having the tools to prevent that in my backpack.

Think of this as advice from a tried-and-true FSU voyager who’s learned all the necessities one might require to succeed in a jam-packed day on campus.

Rose Hand Lotion

Florida heat is unforgiving, but oddly enough, so is the cold snap lately. My hands are either sweating or begging for mercy, no in-between. My Trader Joe’s rose hand lotion lives in my bag because dry hands are distracting, and I refuse to be bothered by flaking skin while taking notes. Self-care doesn’t have to be deep; sometimes it’s just as simple as a hand lotion.

Bookmark

I’m a reformed dog-ear enthusiast. My sister gifted me my one and only bookmark, and I use it religiously. It’s metal, it’s sturdy, and it keeps my place like a responsible adult.

My journal

You never know when the urge will hit. Sometimes it’s inspiration. Sometimes it’s a frustration. Sometimes it’s me needing to write “I want to go to bed” over and over again. My journal stays in my bag because life happens between classes, and I like having somewhere to put my thoughts that isn’t my notes app.

A book

I always carry a book to avoid defaulting to Instagram Reels when I have 10 spare minutes. A chapter a day keeps the brainrot away (and yes, it actually does). Having a book in my bag has made that awkward time in between classes so much more fun and keeps my brain awake after long nights of studying. Even if you can’t have a book in your bag, reading off your Kindle or e-books from an iPad can keep your brain more active.

trail mix

Something I’ve learned after long days of jam-packed schedules is to pack my bag with tons of snacks. Being on campus all day, I get a bit tired of having the same sandwich from Starbucks. Packing my bag, even with some fruit or chips, has completely changed my diet during the day. This has also helped me keep my energy up and made classes a bit more bearable.

Napkins

This is a bit niche, but important. Especially in this Florida weather, I notice that my skin can get a little oily as the day goes on. Napkins are mostly for my face, but also for emergencies — like when I inevitably spill coffee on myself.

This has happened more than once, and yes, it’s always during my 8 a.m. psychology lecture. Pattern recognition is a powerful tool. Having napkins or tissues in my bag has always come in handy during those random scenarios you don’t plan for.

mini vaseline

With the cold weather taking over in Florida, my lips and skin have gotten pretty dry. Something that’s cheap and has helped me throughout the day is carrying a mini Vaseline. It has helped solve my skin problems quietly and efficiently. It’s not glamorous, but it works, and honestly, that’s the theme of this bag.

wired earbuds

My headphones stay in my car for gym time only. Wired earbuds live in my backpack because they create personal space, and they never die. No charging, and no Bluetooth disconnecting at the worst possible moment. I’m going back in time, before everything needed a charger to function. It may be Stone Age behavior, but it’s effective.

feminine products

Self-explanatory, but also… why does it feel like no bathroom on campus actually distributes real tampons? Those dispensers are malevolent creatures filled with false hope. Never have I used one successfully, not because I don’t want to, but because they simply don’t work. I’m prepared because I’ve learned the hard way.

That’s what’s in my backpack! Not glamorous, not Pinterest-perfect, but practical, honest, and the embodiment of an FSU girly trying her best. Take notes, carry napkins, and for the love of everything, you might want to bring your own feminine products to campus.

