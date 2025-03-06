What Girls’ Night You Should Host Based on Your FSU College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Girls’ nights are so in for 2025! Creating strong bonds and friendships is exactly what we all need. Sometimes, finding an idea of what to do can be daunting, but here are some ideas of what girls’ night you should throw based on your FSU College!

College of Business

I would suggest holding a vision board night for the College of Business. People in this college tend to be very forward and driven. Making a vision board can help create a clear path they want for the future. It can also help them manifest their future, including jobs, family, and lifestyles.

Collect magazines, newspapers, or books for people to cut what they want out and create collages for what they want their near or distant future to look like.

College of Arts and Sciences

The College of Arts and Sciences has many majors. To encompass all of those different majors, I suggest a PowerPoint night!

At these events, people can present a PowerPoint on various things. For example, anthropology and history majors can discuss their favorite historical events or “Roman Empires.” A psychology or sociology student could present a dating Wrapped or a deep dive into people they know. This would give people an opportunity to learn about each other while also being able to be creative and express their individuality.

College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences

This college should throw an animal yoga party! It would be perfect because the College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences has majors in exercise physiology, elementary education, human development, and family sciences.

These majors all focus on mental and physical health, and animal yoga is great! Yoga is pleasant and calming, yet still exercise. Adding puppies or even goats allows for more of an emotional support aspect where members can play with animals.

FAMU-FSU College of Engineering

Making clay magnets would be fun for students in the College of Engineering. This task allows them to be creative while also being limited. They can also use their engineering skills to make creative clay figures.

College of Criminology and Criminal Justice

A murder mystery party would be so perfect for this major! People can create stories and try to figure out the clues to solve the vital question: who did it? Students in these majors can use the skills they probably gained from watching crime TV shows like Scandal, NCIS, or Criminal Minds.

It’s fun and interactive! As a bonus, you could even have costumes or accessories to match the theme.

College of Medicine

I see medical students doing cocktails by specialty — if you’re 21, of course! Each person makes a cocktail based on their future or favorite specialty. It’s a fun and creative way to de-stress! I would love to see cocktails or mocktails based on cardiology, OBGYN, neurology, dentistry, and more.

College of Fine Arts

Rhinestone painting would be great for Fine Arts students! It’s an arts and crafts project but is slightly more complicated since it involves more focus and patience. Fine Arts students can handle this as they’re inherently artistic and have experience with creative projects.

College of Law

Future lawyers should host a debate night! A fun way to do this would be to play devil’s advocate. I imagine this as an opportunity to argue both sides of celebrity drama. For example, I would love to chat with my friends about the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni drama with arguments from either side.

Ultimately, the group can vote for which side they take on an issue. This would take prior planning, or the first 30 minutes of the night could be used to divide topics and research.

College of Motion Picture Arts

A meals-by-movie night would be perfect for College of Motion Picture Arts students! This means picking a movie and making the foods from this movie. You would eat the food in the film when it comes up on screen, thus helping to put yourself in it. People in this college are probably movie buffs, so this would be a fun way to immerse yourself in your favorite films!

Dedman College of Hospitality

For this college, I would suggest a board night. Hospitality is centered around experiences, food, and beverages. A board night gives everyone an opportunity to host and bring a theme board. Some ideas for boards could be creating a cheeseboard, a dessert board, or a charcuterie board.

My personal favorite would be a potato board, which would involve adding all the different variations of potatoes, including French fries, sweet potato fries, baked potatoes, hash browns, and any other potato-based dishes.

College of Music

A classic for the College of Music would be painting CDs or vinyls. These would be so cute to hang on your wall or display. This could be a pretty decor piece that shows their love for music.

College of Communication and Information

The College of Communication and Information includes majors like advertising and public relations. I could see these people having a bouquet-making party. This way, people can learn how to make a bouquet that they can take pictures of and use as home decor for the days to come!

College of Social Sciences and Public Policy

The College of Social Sciences and Public Policy is made up of many cultural majors, like Middle Eastern Studies. I think making travel stamps would be a good idea for this college. Imagine painting little stamps based on places you have traveled, places you want to go, or simply things you want to draw!

College of Social Work

This college is very involved with children. Sitting down with adult coloring books will help them de-stress while exploring their childish side. Although you are expected to color within the lines, you can pick your colors and experiment with different art supplies.

College of Nursing

A spa night would be exactly what nursing students need! They work so hard and always seem so stressed. A calm night of face masks would make them a world of good. Playing a fun rom-com, drinking a glass of wine, and painting nails could also help them decompress while still spending time with friends.

Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship

A good idea for entrepreneurs would be to have a pottery night. This way, they can make something useful and that they need. Who knows, this may also be a way to create a prototype for their next business idea!

FSU colleges have many different majors and people within them. These are just a few ideas I think people in these colleges would enjoy!

