What is Light The Night at FSU?

Light the Night (LTN) at FSU isn’t just an organization, but a movement dedicated to spreading awareness on behalf of those whose lives have been affected by blood cancers, such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma.

Every fall, LTN plans the annual Light the Night Walk, which is one of the fundraisers that raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Through glowing lanterns, music, food, and shared stories, participants walk to honor those impacted by blood cancer and spread awareness, hope, and light.

About Light the Night’s Cause

Blood cancer is more common than many realize. Every three minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with a form of blood cancer, and approximately every nine minutes, a life is lost to it. In 2024 alone, leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma were expected to claim an estimated 57,260 lives nationwide.

Leukemia remains the most common cancer among children and adolescents under 20, with an estimated 54,868 young people living with or in remission from blood cancer. Affecting bone marrow, blood cells, lymph nodes, and other parts of the lymphatic system, this is a widespread disease that affects countless families. Your friend, a classmate, a parent, or a grandparent could be affected.

Their main event is on Nov. 5 on Langford Green from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To take part, you can register by clicking the “Find an Event” tab. Once you click that, find the Tallahassee volunteer-hosted event and register with your email. You can set fundraising goals on your page and have your friends and family donate to meet your desired goal. I’m part of Phi Mu’s fundraising team, which has been an incredibly rewarding experience.

Personal Stories That Inspire Action

I first wanted to get involved after watching the documentary A Lion in the House, which explores the impact of childhood cancer on five different families. Tim Woods’s story moved me deeply and prompted a lot of self-reflection. At just 15, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Tim struggled to comply with his treatments, highlighting how difficult it can be for patients, especially teenagers, to accept the strict medical routines and lifestyle changes cancer demands.

Unfortunately, Tim passed away, but his resilience and humor are what made a lasting impression. I was heartbroken watching his fight to live. Tim’s story shows that cancer isn’t just a medical battle a patient faces, but one about facing your identity, dreams, and existing relationships.

I asked my Phi Mu Greek delegate, Addie Kate Phillips, for her insight on why LTN is so special. Serving as a delegate, she’s the liaison between LTN and the chapter, relaying information and goals about the event with the women on her team and Phi Mu as a whole.

In the summer of 2019, Phillips’ mother was diagnosed with stage four small lymphocytic lymphoma. Soon after her diagnosis, her doctors put her on a new treatment that had recently finished its trial phase. The research, funding, and development for this treatment were provided by Blood Cancers United, the hosting organization of LTN. Thanks to this therapy, her mom has been in remission for five years! Soon after becoming a Phi Mu, she joined our chapter’s LTN committee and completely fell in love with the cause.

When Phi Mu cabinet applications opened, the only position Phillips wanted was LTN delegate. “When I got the position, I was overjoyed and couldn’t wait to give back to the organization that saved my mom’s life. It’s been an absolute honor to serve as Phi Mu’s LTN delegate this past year,” Phillips said.

Phillips has been able to meet so many other people and foster relationships centered on the common goal of fighting blood cancers. It’s also been such a fulfilling experience for her to share the mission of LTN with so many people, and she’s grateful to have been given this opportunity.

Additionally, knowing that she’s helping people just like her mom through LTN awareness and fundraising has fed her passion and love for this organization even more. This is what she hopes people take away from attending LTN events:

“I hope that people see the hope that Blood Cancers United has given to so many people. Going to the event and seeing all the different colored lanterns of survivors, those remembering loved ones, or just walking to spread awareness, is a truly moving experience. If nothing else, I wish for people to see all the good and difference that LTN and Blood Cancer United have been able to make and feel moved to help to continue that progress.”

“I’d say go to the main event and really soak it all in,” she continued, “Talk with LTN members and learn about the stories of how Blood Cancers United can ‘light’ the futures of so many people. Don’t be afraid to ask your chapter delegate, go to Market Wednesday tables, or go to information sessions to learn more about how you can get involved with LTN! It’s truly such an incredible organization, and you won’t regret giving it a shot!”

Light and Progress

With this in mind, I’ve learned that everyone carries a story, and the impact it can make is truly remarkable. Watching A Lion in the House promoted blood cancer awareness to mass audiences, like me, who now see its significance on a larger scale and can be part of the change, big or small.

Phillips has done a wonderful job fundraising for LTN as a Greek delegate, contributing to the progress FSU’s organization has made, with $50,000 raised before the main event. Every dollar raised brings us one step closer to better treatments and, ultimately, a cure.

Join the glow because, as Blood Cancer United reminds us, when we come together as a community, we help bring more people out of the dark.

