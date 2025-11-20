What Are PRISM and Seasonal Celebration?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever been to an FSU football game, chances are you’re familiar with the Marching Chiefs. They’re a central part of FSU’s school spirit, cheering on our athletes with the “War Chant” at all our most important games. You may not know they’re part of a much larger organization of musicians on campus, all of which are showcased at some of the College of Music’s biggest concerts: PRISM and Seasonal Celebration.

PRISM

Every year at the end of the Fall semester, FSU puts on its annual PRISM concert. For four nights, every instrumental ensemble in the College of Music comes together to put on a breathtaking, fast-paced show in Ruby Diamond Concert Hall. The performances range from a mariachi band to a saxophone orchestra to our very own world-renowned Marching Chiefs.

The concert showcases all of the best work these musicians have done individually throughout the semester in one incredible night. The performers surprise you, popping up all around the auditorium in quick succession to play all different styles of music.

One moment you’ll watch a trumpet ensemble play from the balcony, and the next you’re blown away by FSU’s Wind Ensemble on the main stage. It’s an incredible experience with so many moving parts; there’s never a dull moment. You’ll be dancing along in your seat the entire time!

PRISM ends with an incredible finale from the Marching Chiefs that leaves you in awe of the incredible musicians we have at FSU. You’ll become fully immersed in your favorite music from half-time shows throughout the semester, brought to you in a new way.

You’re sure to leave this performance with a newfound admiration for all of the work and talent that the Chiefs put into their performances on and off the football field, and you’ll gain a new perspective on just how many talented ensembles and instrumentalists there actually are at FSU.

PRISM will run from Dec. 2 through Dec. 5, with each show starting at 7:30 p.m. There’s no wonder that tickets for this event go fast, considering just how impressive every single show is! The instrumentalists aren’t the only ones showing off a semester’s worth of hard work, though. After PRISM ends, FSU’s vocalists take over Ruby Diamond Concert Hall to put on a festive, holiday show.

Seasonal Celebration

Seasonal Celebration is a similarly immersive experience, with FSU’s choirs surrounding you from all sides of the concert hall. In the past, Seasonal Celebration has included choirs such as Levana, Collegians, Choral Union, and the University Singers. The event has also featured groups such as the Vocal Jazz Ensemble, Gospel Choir, Chamber Choir, and the Tallahassee Community Chorus.

There are so many incredible surprises throughout the performance for the audience members. They often engage their audience in the music as well, doing holiday sing-alongs throughout the show. Seasonal Celebration is on Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets priced at $5 for students. It’s a wonderful way to get in the holiday spirit and to show support for all of the incredible vocalists at FSU.

Be sure to check out these amazing performances this year and discover more concerts put on by the College of Music throughout the semester on their website. There’s truly an ensemble for every genre of music at FSU, so everyone is sure to find something they love at PRISM and Seasonal Celebration!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!