4 Ways to Make Every Weekend Count at FSU

One of my favorite ways to spend a free weekend, especially when I don’t have any solid plans, is to hop in the car and go on a mini road trip. Tallahassee is uniquely located right on the edge of Florida and Georgia, making it ideal for short, low-stress trips that don’t require much planning. Traveling with friends, a roommate, or solo can be the perfect way to reset. Here are some of my personal favorite nearby towns to visit:

Thomasville, Georgia, is a charming small town that’s only around a 40-minute drive from Tallahassee, making it an easy and affordable day trip. Thomasville looks like something straight out of your favorite Pinterest board. It’s known for its southern charm, vintage shops, brick-lined roads, and cute boutiques.

Wakulla Springs State Park is just about 30 minutes from FSU. Known for its freshwater springs, it’s a true Tallahassee hidden gem. This spot is perfect for a nice swim and water-day experience. You can swim in the crystal-clear water, take a boat tour, or have a nice picnic under the trees. Wakulla Springs is ideal for a slow, relaxing weekend and is super refreshing as temperatures start to rise.

Lastly, Providence Canyon State Park, also known as “Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon,” is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from FSU. It’s perfect for a weekend getaway. The canyon is known for its massive, colorful structures, layered with red and orange clay. There are several hiking trails, ranging from easy to moderate. Visiting during the spring is ideal, allowing you to explore the canyon while the weather is comfortable for hiking. It’s the best option if you want to get away, unplug, and get your steps in.