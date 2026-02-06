4 Ways to Make Every Weekend Count at FSU

Spring is almost here, which means it’s officially weekend adventure season. From on-campus events to statewide adventures, below is your personalized guide to making every spring weekend at FSU count!
- Hit the Road for a Road Trip
-
One of my favorite ways to spend a free weekend, especially when I don’t have any solid plans, is to hop in the car and go on a mini road trip. Tallahassee is uniquely located right on the edge of Florida and Georgia, making it ideal for short, low-stress trips that don’t require much planning. Traveling with friends, a roommate, or solo can be the perfect way to reset. Here are some of my personal favorite nearby towns to visit:
Thomasville, Georgia, is a charming small town that’s only around a 40-minute drive from Tallahassee, making it an easy and affordable day trip. Thomasville looks like something straight out of your favorite Pinterest board. It’s known for its southern charm, vintage shops, brick-lined roads, and cute boutiques.
Wakulla Springs State Park is just about 30 minutes from FSU. Known for its freshwater springs, it’s a true Tallahassee hidden gem. This spot is perfect for a nice swim and water-day experience. You can swim in the crystal-clear water, take a boat tour, or have a nice picnic under the trees. Wakulla Springs is ideal for a slow, relaxing weekend and is super refreshing as temperatures start to rise.
Lastly, Providence Canyon State Park, also known as “Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon,” is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from FSU. It’s perfect for a weekend getaway. The canyon is known for its massive, colorful structures, layered with red and orange clay. There are several hiking trails, ranging from easy to moderate. Visiting during the spring is ideal, allowing you to explore the canyon while the weather is comfortable for hiking. It’s the best option if you want to get away, unplug, and get your steps in.
- Soak up the Outdoors
-
Spring in Tallahassee brings some of the best weather of the year — it’s warm but not overwhelming. The sunshine makes everything feel more alive. Spring’s the perfect season to take advantage of the outdoors. One of my favorite ways to spice up a weekend at FSU is by getting outside and exploring the natural beauty on or around campus.
FSU Lakefront Park is a great option for a local adventure. Whether you want to be adventurous and rent a kayak or have a picnic with friends, Lakefront Park is the perfect way to enjoy nature without leaving Tallahassee. As we all know, college can be stressful. Just spending a bit of time in the sun always helps me relax and recharge.
- Get Crafty
-
One of my all-time favorite ways to spend my free time is crafting. It’s relaxing, it sparks your creative side, and it’s a great way to personalize your space without spending a lot of money. Crafting also gives you something to be proud of, other than doing well on a homework assignment or earning a high exam grade.
Recently, I made a patchwork-style banner for my room, along with a paper-chain ceiling decoration that added a charming, playful touch to my space. I also hand-crocheted a big, chunky blanket that’s perfect for a cozy movie night or study break. Whether it’s painting, crocheting, or DIY decor, crafting is a great way to unwind and make your space feel more like home.
- Explore Local Spots
-
As a freshman, I’m still getting to know Tallahassee beyond campus, but I’ve already learned that there’s so much to explore. The city is full of hidden gems, like coffee shops, thrift stores, and parks. Spending time off campus always makes me feel more connected to the area and gives me a break from my usual campus routine. Some of my favorite things to do away from campus are going to the Black Dog Cafe, thrifting at Goodwill, and visiting The Other Side Vintage near College Town.
Trying these four things will help make every weekend count while you’re enrolled at FSU. I know they have for me!
