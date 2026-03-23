How I Use Spring Break to Plan My Future

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re just coming back from the break or just starting it, spring break season is finally here! While most people probably want to spend their time completely free from anything school or work-related, for me, taking a little time to look ahead gives me the motivational boost I need to finish the semester.

Here are a few things I do to be productive during break!

Make a vision board

Vision boards are a great way to visualize your goals and ambitions. You can make them physically, and they can focus on anything you want, from personal to professional goals. If you’re like me and are picky about organizing photos, you can also write out your plans and draw small doodles to suffice.

Every time I come home for a break, I update a whiteboard I have that’s essentially a giant word map. I like to update my academic progress, track my goals, and brainstorm ideas. If a physical vision board won’t work for you, students get access to free Canva Pro through FSU! Just log in using your FSU email.

Update your resume or LinkedIn

One thing about me is that I try to keep my resume updated, but it can be so tedious at times that I usually put it off. Now’s not the time to be slacking on the resume, though. There are still summer internships waiting out there! Even if you don’t have major updates, it’s never a bad idea to review and tweak your resume as needed.

Personally, this is one of my top priorities this spring break. My advice is don’t be afraid to ask someone for guidance. Feedback is a crucial part of having the “perfect” resume. Also, try not to spend too much time comparing your accomplishments to others — everyone has to start somewhere.

Research academic and professional opportunities

This part takes a bit of knowing yourself first. What are you looking for in the next semester or year? Do you want to take a gap year after graduation? Is your top priority money, location, or prestige? While the process of researching academic and professional opportunities may be time-consuming (and a little boring at times), it can also help with creating vision boards or preparing your resume.

If I’m being honest, while I do spend a lot of time hopping between school websites, I also spend a lot of time scrolling through TikTok and watching YouTube vlogs as part of my research process.

So many people discuss their experiences and offer advice as they’re actively attending the schools I want to attend or working jobs I want to have. It’s nice having access to content like this, especially if you don’t personally know anyone who shares similar goals to you.

I’m not saying you have to spend all of your spring break doing these things, but taking a little time out of each day, or even just one day, can help clear your mind about your future and feel more excited about your college experience.

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