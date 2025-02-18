LinkedIn 101: A College Student’s Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

Opening LinkedIn can be intimidating— especially as a college student, everyone seems to have impressive achievements, internships, and connections lined up, it’s very easy to feel like you’re already behind. But the truth is, LinkedIn isn’t just for those who have it all figured out—it’s for you to figure yourself out and especially with summer internship season coming up—it’s a place to show your own unique abilities to recruiters and build your own path, step by step. Here’s how you can use it to your advantage.

Why Should Undergraduates Use LinkedIn?

LinkedIn isn’t just another social media platform—it’s a career game-changer. Here’s why:

Building the Perfect Profile

A strong profile helps you stand out. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

1. Choose a Professional Photo

Users with profile photos tend to get more views than those without. Use a clear, high-quality image with a neutral background. Try dressing professionally and smile!

2. Write an Engaging Headline

Your headline should go beyond just “Student at FLAME University.” Your headline should be true to you and represent your passions. Some thing like student at FLAME is too vague and doesnt give recruiters any idea about who you are without diving into your profile, you can instead Try:

Aspiring Marketing Professional | Passionate About Brand Strategy

Computer Science Student | Enthusiastic About AI & Cybersecurity

3. Craft a Compelling Summary

Your About You section is your elevator pitch—it should briefly highlight who you are, your passions, and your career goals. Write about what drives you, your key skills, and what you hope to achieve in your field. Keep it concise yet engaging, making it clear why someone should connect with or hire you.

4. Highlight Your Education

Include your university, major, minor and expected graduation year. Mention relevant coursework, study abroad programs, or academic honors.

5. Showcase Experience & Projects

Most undergraduate students may not have a long list of internships and jobs, and that is completely okay! If you have worked with or headed a student club, list that, it adds to your teamwork and leadership skills! List your course projects, which you may have found interesting or challenging or where you may have worked with a group of people. Finally list your volunteer work, such as clean up or fundraising drives. Use bullet points to describe your contributions and impact. For example:

Managed social media for a student club, increasing engagement by 40%.

6. Add Skills

Profiles with 5+ skills get 17x more views. Add both technical (e.g., Excel, Canva) and soft skills (e.g., teamwork, leadership).

7. Get Recommendations

A well-written recommendation can enhance your profile by showcasing your skills, work ethic, and professional strengths. Recruiters value these insights as they provide real examples of your contributions and potential. Request recommendations from professors, mentors, or previous employers who know your work well and can highlight your abilities in a meaningful way.

Making the Most of LinkedIn

1. Connect With Purpose

Don’t be shy to connect, people are always scared to connect with people they don’t know but realise that LinkedIn as an platform is designed for people to connect with one another. Start with your classmates, batchmates, professors, and alumni from your university.

2. Engage With Content

Don’t be shy to post! Treat your Linkedin as your Instagram (just slightly more professional) Share articles, comment on posts, and celebrate achievements. Share your experiences—internships, a conference you attended, or industry trends.

3. Follow Companies & Industry Leaders

Follow your dream companies and key industry leaders to stay updated on job openings, trends, and innovations. Engage with their posts by liking, commenting, or sharing to build visibility and show your interest. This helps you stay informed while also making meaningful connections that could lead to future opportunities.

4. Utilize the Alumni Tool

Find graduates from your university who work in industries you’re interested in. Reach out with a short, personalized message introducing yourself and asking for career advice. Alumni can offer valuable insights, mentorship, or even job referrals, making this a great way to expand your professional network.

5. Utilize the University Provided Linkedin Learning Program

FLAME and many other universities provide free access to LinkedIn Learning, which offers courses to hone various professional and technical skills. Taking advantage of these courses and adding certifications to your profile can enhance your resume and make you more competitive in the job market.

Bonus: Use LinkedIn for Internship Hunting

Set up job alerts for internships and entry-level roles.

for internships and entry-level roles. Research job descriptions to understand what skills companies value.

Apply directly through LinkedIn’s job board.

LinkedIn isn’t just for professionals with years of experience—it’s a powerful tool for students looking to build their careers. Start early, stay active, and use it to showcase your potential to the fullest!